Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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WatchAEW FAST Channel Launches On The Roku Channel

By
Phil Johnson
-
AEW logo
AEW logo

AEW has announced that its WatchAEW FAST Channel is now available on The Roku Channel, expanding the free streaming service’s reach to another major platform.

According to the company’s announcement, the WatchAEW FAST Channel offers fans free access to some of the biggest moments in AEW history, with new content being added on a regular basis.

The Roku Channel becomes the latest streaming platform to carry the service, joining:

  • MyAEW.com
  • HPTV
  • Amazon
  • LG TV
  • Tubi
  • QuickCast/StreaMix

AEW also noted that additional distribution announcements for the WatchAEW FAST Channel are expected in the near future.

Founded in 2019 by CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW continues to present more than 100 live events annually while broadcasting AEW Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max, and AEW Collision every Saturday on TNT and HBO Max.

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