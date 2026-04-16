WWE Announces Multi-Year Partnership With The General Insurance

WWE issued the following:

THE GENERAL INSURANCE® NAMED OFFICIAL AUTO INSURANCE PARTNER OF WWE®

The General Insurance Named First-Ever Official Auto Insurance Partner of WWE

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Featured in New Brand Campaign with Iconic Character The General

April 16, 2026 – WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, and The General Insurance®, a leading provider of flexible auto insurance built to give drivers a break when they need it most, today announced a new multi-year partnership naming The General Insurance the first-ever Official Auto Insurance Partner of WWE.

As an Official Partner of WWE, The General Insurance will have a prominent presence across high-profile events and platforms, strategically activating with a new brand campaign anchored by WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, enhanced match sponsorships at WrestleMania® 42 and SummerSlam®, center ring mat branding during both nights of WrestleMania 42, ring mat branding during episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, and custom social and digital content.

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, WWE and The General Insurance debuted a new commercial across Monday Night Raw, digital and social, featuring Ripley and the iconic The General character inside the ring as they educate NXT Superstar Carlee Bright about how The General gives you a break on your car insurance. Developed in collaboration with WWE and BBDO, the spot builds on continued work of The General to help make insurance more accessible to fans around their passion points and alongside trusted, beloved WWE Superstars like Ripley.

“Our partnership with The General allows us to connect with the WWE Universe in new and meaningful ways, and reflects our shared commitment to deliver for fans and customers alike when it matters most,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “We’re excited to unlock a new category with a best-in-class brand and create new content and experiences that draw fans closer to the action.”

Additionally, WWE and The General Insurance will partner to launch the WWE Fan of the Year Presented by The General today through Tuesday, May 12, giving fans across the nation a chance to enter to win a chance to earn the title by entering at thegeneral.com/wwe. Fans will cast the deciding votes to crown the inaugural Fan of the Year and the winner will receive the ultimate all-expenses paid SummerSlam experience, including ringside match tickets, backstage tour, and a meet-and-greet with WWE Superstars.

“WWE has one of the most passionate fan communities in the world, and that kind of energy is something we’re proud to celebrate,” said Kale Sligh, vice president of marketing at The General Insurance. “This partnership reflects our broader brand evolution of building league-wide relationships and showing up in the moments and communities that matter most to our customers. We have always built our brand around giving people a break when they need it most, and the way the WWE Universe shows up for their favorite stars inspires how we will show up for them through unforgettable experiences, while connecting with both new and longtime customers in meaningful ways.”

For more information, visit thegeneral.com/wwe.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed auto insurance agency and a subsidiary of Sentry Insurance Company. For over 60 years, The General has served under-served drivers who may find it difficult to secure coverage. The General takes an empathetic approach to insurance—ensuring all drivers have a flexible and reasonably priced option available when they need it most. To learn more about The General, visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About WWE

WWE is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

WWE Fan of the Year presented by The General Disclosure

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is not a sweepstakes. Enter from 12:00 AM (CDT) on 4/16/26 to 11:59:59 PM (CDT) on 5/12/26. Employees, contractors, directors and officers of Sentry, WWE, and their affiliates, distributors, web design, advertising, and immediate family and household members of each not eligible. Legal entities not eligible. Must agree to Official Rules. Must be US legal resident & 18+ to enter. Void in AK, HI, IN, KY, ME, MI, MN, WA, US territories, Guam, and where prohibited by law. Approx. retail value of all available prizes is $33,510. 1 entry per person. Contest sponsored by Sentry Insurance Company, 1800 North Point Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481.