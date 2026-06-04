Update On Ilja Dragunov Following WWE Absence

WWE star and former United States Champion Ilja Dragunov has not appeared on WWE programming since the SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp answered a fan’s inquiry about Dragunov, offering insight into his recent activities.

According to Sapp, Dragunov has been training at Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson’s Dungeon. He also mentioned that he hasn’t heard of any significant developments or involvement regarding Dragunov in upcoming WWE creative plans.

Sapp further noted that he has not received any information suggesting that Dragunov is injured, adding that he likely wouldn’t be training at the Dungeon if he weren’t cleared. He described the situation around Dragunov as “quiet.”

Dragunov made his return to WWE television last October after a long absence due to an ACL injury. He defeated Sami Zayn in a United States Championship Open Challenge match, becoming the new champion. However, he lost the title a couple of months later to Carmelo Hayes on the December 26 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.