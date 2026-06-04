Backstage Update On Liv Morgan And Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Status

A new report suggests there has been internal concern within WWE regarding how two of the company’s most popular stars, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, have been utilized in the weeks following WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, there has been “internal frustration and criticism” surrounding the creative direction of both performers as WWE continues shaping its post-WrestleMania landscape.

The report states that Morgan was originally slated to remain heavily involved in a storyline with Stephanie Vaquer. However, those plans reportedly changed after Vaquer suffered an injury, forcing WWE creative to pivot away from the intended direction.

As a result, Morgan has not been featured as consistently as a central figure on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks.

Despite the disruption, sources cited by WrestleVotes indicated that WWE expects Morgan’s presence on television to increase in the near future. The report noted that plans are in place to make her a more prominent part of Raw moving forward, regardless of Vaquer’s recovery timeline.

Morgan has remained one of WWE’s most popular stars over the past year, making her reduced spotlight a point of discussion among both fans and those backstage.

The report also addressed Dominik Mysterio’s recent lack of in-ring action.

According to WrestleVotes, the situation is not believed to be related to any concerns about Mysterio himself. Instead, sources reportedly attribute the decrease in matches to WWE’s current creative priorities.

While Dominik has continued to appear regularly on television and remain involved in character-driven segments, meaningful wrestling opportunities have reportedly been limited in recent weeks.

Even so, WWE is said to have made a conscious effort to keep him visible as an on-screen personality while larger storyline developments take shape.

Despite the recent criticism and frustration surrounding both stars’ booking, the report indicates that WWE has significant plans ahead.

WrestleVotes noted that Dominik’s involvement in ongoing storylines is expected to increase as the road to TripleMania progresses, suggesting that his current reduced in-ring schedule may only be temporary.

Likewise, Morgan is reportedly set to regain a more prominent position on Raw once creative plans are finalized following the disruption caused by Vaquer’s injury.

While WWE has not publicly commented on the report, both Morgan and Mysterio remain among the company’s most recognizable and heavily featured personalities, making their future roles something many fans will be watching closely in the weeks ahead.