Former WWE Star Says He’d Be “Dead Or In Jail” Without Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Fame-worthy villainy came naturally to “Dangerous” Danny Davis, one of the most memorable heel referees in professional wrestling history. During a recent appearance on Wrestling Epicenter with host James Walsh, Davis reflected on his remarkable career, his Native American heritage, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and some unforgettable stories from wrestling’s golden era.

On Being Inducted Into The New England Music Hall Of Fame

Outside of wrestling, Davis has dedicated years to preserving and promoting Native American culture through music. He recently received a major honor with his induction into the New England Music Hall of Fame.

“There is life after wrestling! There is. And, this means as much to me as any wrestling honor could. I owe it to my Grandfather. He taught me about my indigenous heritage. He taught me about the history of it. And, because of him, I know about my Native American heritage. So, I owe it to him that I’m being given this great honor.”

Keeping Native American Culture Alive Through Music

Davis explained his involvement with the Eastern Medicine Singers and how interest in Native American culture has continued to grow.

“About 17 years ago, Daryl ‘Black Eagle’ Jamison came up with this medicine drum, the Eastern Medicine Singers. They have taken this all over the world including to Europe, out west, Texas… And, the reception has been great. People really want to know more about the Native American culture and they flock to these powwows.”

He also spoke about the historical challenges Native Americans faced when practicing their culture and religion publicly.

“It is a good thing. Until 1967, we were not permitted to practice our religion or culture in public. It wasn’t until Governor Michael Dukakis signed the Freedom of Religion Act into law that we could. And, from that, we became aware of some fo the treaties that were still applicable. And, we were able to put on these powwows and practice our culture and religion. And, we’ve gotten some of the land that was once ours back.”

Why His Book Is More Than A Wrestling Autobiography

Davis discussed writing his book and why he wanted it to be different from the typical wrestling memoir.

“I was approached by Kenny about doing a book and I saw that a lot of wrestlers had just put books out or were doing books at the time and I wasn’t interested.”

According to Davis, the project evolved into something more inspirational.

“So, yes, it is a wrestling book. But, it is not just another wrestler’s autobiography. We tried to take it a different direction than that.”

He added that hearing stories from readers who felt inspired by the book remains one of the most rewarding aspects of the project.

Getting His Start In Wrestling Thanks To Chief Jay Strongbow

Davis credited WWE legend Chief Jay Strongbow for helping launch his career.

“I owe a lot of that to Chief Jay Strongbow. Chief Jay Strongbow took me under his wing.”

One of his earliest opportunities came unexpectedly during a snowstorm in New York.

“He said, ‘Get your gear and put on the mask. You’re working tonight.’”

Becoming Wrestling’s Most Notorious Referee

While Davis became famous as a referee who seemed to favor villains, he revealed that the character developed organically.

“That sort of happened by accident. I was out there calling them as I saw them and the people started to notice and react.”

The concept quickly caught the attention of management.

“Well, either Vince McMahon or Pat Patterson noticed it and they started having me make controversial calls on purpose. I had no idea what the plan was.”

Davis believes being one of wrestling’s first nationally recognized heel referees helped cement his legacy.

“It is always good to be the first at something. I was the first to do it on a grand scale like the WWF. Everyone remembers the first!”

The Story Behind His Distinctive Ring Attire

Fans also remember Davis for his unique wrestling gear, which he says was entirely Vince McMahon’s idea.

“That was a Vince McMahon thing. But, I understood why he did it. If Jake Roberts had the snake, Koko B. Ware had the bird, I needed something that made me stand out.”

WrestleMania III And Performing In Front Of 93,000 Fans

One of the highlights of Davis’ career came at WrestleMania III, where he teamed with The Hart Foundation against The British Bulldogs and Tito Santana.

“That goes back to the book. Imagine a 135 pound street kid that nobody believed in or thought could make something of himself performing on one of the biggest cards in the history of professional wrestling.”

Davis fondly recalled pinning Davey Boy Smith during the match and sharing the ring with Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart.

“But, to walk out there with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart… It was incredible.”

Did Fans Ever Try To Attack Him?

As one of wrestling’s most hated villains during the territorial era, Davis admitted there were moments when crowd reactions became intense.

“Yeah, there were nights that we were told to stay in the ring because of the crowd.”

He also recalled needing to be cautious when leaving arenas after particularly heated events.

Action Figures And Wrestling Collectibles

Davis remains popular among collectors and recently received multiple action figure releases.

“In the beginning, when the WWF started making action figures, nobody really realized how big it would become.”

He noted that planned WWE Legends figures never materialized after the company switched toy manufacturers, but recent releases from Collect Major and Title Run Toys have been successful.

“Get them quick because they sell out fast!”

Owen Hart’s Greatest Rib

Asked about his favorite Owen Hart prank, Davis shared several memorable stories.

Among them was the infamous rumor involving a coffee pot allegedly laced with Valium and a prank involving longtime WWE agent Renee Goulet.

“Owen snuck up behind him and snatched the money from his hand.”

The result was a furious Goulet unknowingly directing his anger at innocent street vendors while the wrestlers laughed from the tour bus.

On Vince McMahon’s Influence On His Life

Despite the controversies surrounding Vince McMahon in recent years, Davis made it clear he remains grateful for the opportunities he received.

“Without Vince McMahon, I would either be dead or in jail.”

He continued:

“Now, I’m not saying Vince McMahon is an angel. I’m just saying that to me, in my life, without Vince McMahon, I would be dead or in jail. I owe a lot of my success to Vince McMahon and I won’t say anything bad about him for that reason.”

Vince McMahon’s Tough Business Philosophy

Davis also reflected on lessons he learned from McMahon’s management style.

“Vince McMahon was a businessman. He told me once, I’m telling you this not to be cruel but because I have a business that I have to protect.”

On Hulk Hogan’s Legacy

Davis praised Hulk Hogan’s impact on the wrestling industry and credited him as the perfect star for WWE’s national expansion.

“Hulk Hogan was larger than life.”

“Hulk Hogan was the right guy at the right time. And, he did the most with it.”

Witnessing WWE’s National Explosion

Looking back, Davis said the growth of WWE during the 1980s was impossible to ignore.

“Yes because of where we would travel and the crowds that would be there.”

While the roster may not have fully understood just how historic the expansion would become, Davis recalled knowing that the business was changing rapidly.

“We knew things were changing. I don’t know if we knew just how big what we were doing was. But, we knew it was growing fast.”

Davis’ full interview covers even more stories from his decades-long wrestling journey, from his days as Mr. X to becoming one of the most unforgettable villains in WWE history.