Juventus FC & WWE Announce Partnership

Juventus FC issued the following:

JUVENTUS AND WWE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CONNECT SPORT, ENTERTAINMENT AND GLOBAL FAN CULTURE

Juventus and WWE today announced a new strategic partnership designed to develop original experiences, content and activations that bring together football, sport, entertainment and global fan culture.

WWE Clash in Italy, held this past weekend in Turin on Sunday, May 31, marked the first tangible moments of collaboration between the Juventus and WWE worlds. Across the weekend, multiple touchpoints brought the two fan communities together including: co-created content between Juventus mascot Jay and WWE Superstar Jey Uso; social coverage of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes receiving a custom Juventus jersey; and the availability of the previously revealed WWE x Juventus Championship Title Belts at merchandise stores around the Inalpi Arena.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Juventus and WWE will explore a wide range of opportunities, from co- branded merchandise and cross-promotional activations to crossover content, cross-promotional partner activations, creator-led storytelling and the integration of WWE and Juventus talent into key cultural moments. The collaboration will also extend to fan experiences, events and international activations, alongside campaigns designed to reach new audiences. At its core, the partnership establishes a long-term vision focused on building recurring cultural moments that connect football, entertainment and the next generation of fans.