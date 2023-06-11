Frankie Kazarian Reveals He Had Two Years Left On His Contract When He Left AEW

Former AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently appeared on Kurt Angle’s podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kazarian discussed his departure from the company:

“When I left last year, I still had two years left on my contract when I left. I made the decision to leave. I still had two years left. I probably could have been there much longer. I re-signed at the end of 2021 and hindsight being what it is, I probably shouldn’t have, but again, AEW, I was there since before day one. I was there when this was a germ of an idea. I was there discussing this company when they didn’t even have initials attached to them in these rooms with Cody and The Bucks and Page and Sky and C.D. So again, I was committed. I was like I want to try to, you know, ride this thing out.”

“It just became apparent to me that what I like and what I appreciate about pro wrestling and the way I like it presented was not happening at AEW, and that’s not an indictment of them. It’s just what they perceive as good television wrestling and what I do are different things, and just the business model, everything. Again, it was one of those things I feel, and still do to this day, that I feel that I have so much more to offer than what I was being utilized for in AEW. So I bet on myself and I made the decision to walk away and I am very thankful I did. It’s by far the best decision I could have made where I am right now.”

