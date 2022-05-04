Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Update On Starting His Own Wrestling Company

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the progress he has made towards starting his own wrestling promotion during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode.

The former WWE creative writer notes he wants to launch it in 18 months. He doubts he’ll have a TV deal right away, but wants to own the building he tapes out of.

“I plan on having this thing up and running in 18 months. That’s my plan. There’s a way for me to get it done sooner, but it requires me going to Australia for three months and leaving my family. I’m not a big fan of doing that regardless of how kind and respectful the studio is unless I was in a position where I had to. I love being a dad. It’s the reason I walked away from the business in the first place.”

“I doubt I’ll have a TV contract right away. It’s very difficult to maintain ownership and get a TV deal in the beginning like that. If you’re established, they can come in and license you or buy a portion of you, but you’ll still be in control. I think I want to start it as a two hour show. I want my storylines based in reality. I want to give the women and the men equal time on the roster.”

“Then the goal is to bring the show to television and I want it to be a SAG show. What that means is I want it to be a union show, which would mean each and every single one of my wrestlers would be a member of the Screen Actors Guild and be entitled to all the insurance, medical benefits, and retirement plans that that entails.”

