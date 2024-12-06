Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the complete lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe will face AEW Continental Champion “The Rain Maker” Kazuchika Okada in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will take on La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, Ricochet will battle Komander in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match and The Vendetta (“The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie) will be in tag team action.

