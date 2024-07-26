Full Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Royal Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of Royal Rampage on TNT.

It was announced that Kris Statlander will face Leila Grey in a singles match, The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd), Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) and Kyle Fletcher and RUSH will face each other in a 4-Way Tag Team Match, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will be in singles action and the AEW Royal Rampage match returns.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.