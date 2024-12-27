Full Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/27/2024)

All Elite Wrestling announced the complete lineup for this week’s New Year’s Smash Rampage episode on TNT, the show’s final episode.

ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho will take on The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens in a singles match, The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne will battle “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK in singles action, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa will face Top Flight’s Leila Grey in singles action and AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party (Zay and Quen) will be in tag team action.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.