Full Pro Wrestling NOAH Green Journey 2023 In Sendai Line-Up (4/16/2023)

The full line-up of matches for the upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Green Journey 2023 in Sendai has been revealed.

Green Journey 2023 in Sendai is the next major Pro Wrestling NOAH event and is scheduled to take place on April 16th at the Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Japan.

The main event will see the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee making his first title defense as he faces Katushiko Nakajima. Lee defeated Kaito Kiyomiya on March 19th at Great Voyage 2023 to win the title. Nakajima, a two time GHC Heavyweight Champion, immediately challenged Lee for the title which set up this main event at Green Journey 2023 in Sendai.

OFFICIAL – GHC Heavyweight Championship match on 16 April in Sendai! ABEMA presents GREEN JOURNEY 2023 GHC Heavyweight Championship

Jake Lee (c)

🆚

Katsuhiko Nakajima (Challenger)

🎙 English commentary #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/2A8CMs8tuj — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) March 19, 2023

In addition to the three title matches that had been previously announced for Green Journey 2023, Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed two more championship matches for the event.

The current GHC Jr. Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA is set to defend his title for the 4th time against former champion HAYATA. HAYATA dropped the title to Ninja Mack back in October 2022 after he suffered a match ending injury.

OFFICIAL – NEW Title Match for 4/16 in Sendai! ABEMA Presents Green Journey 2023 GHC JR HVT Championship AMAKUSA (c) – 4th defence

🆚

HAYATA (Challenger)

🎙 English commentary #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/PDIgt0ZlTj — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) March 26, 2023

The GHC Jr. Heavyweight Tag team Titles will be defended as the current champions Yoshinari Ogawa and Eita will face the challenge of GLG faction members YO-HEY and Tadasuke.

OFFICIAL – NEW Title Match for 4/16 in Sendai! ABEMA Presents Green Journey 2023 GHC JR HVT Tag Team Titles Eita Ogawa (c) – 3rd defence

YO-HEY Tadasuke (Challengers)

🎙 English commentary #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/VBnLzDl6YF — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) March 26, 2023

Each match for Green Journey 2023 in Sendai has been given a unique name.

Here is the full line-up for Green Journey 2023 in Sendai on April 16th:

GHC Heavyweight Championship (THE LUNATIC GATE): Jake Lee (c) vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima

Jake Lee (c) vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship (RISE AND FALL): AMAKUSA (c) vs. HAYATA

AMAKUSA (c) vs. HAYATA GHC National Championship (SKY’S THE LIMIT): El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Jack Morris

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Jack Morris GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship (TIME FOR A CHANGE): Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita (c) vs. YO-HEY & Tadasuke

Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita (c) vs. YO-HEY & Tadasuke GHC Tag Championship (VOLCANIC EXPLOSION): Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba (c) vs. Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi (Challengers)

Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba (c) vs. Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi (Challengers) 6 Man Tag Team Match (LALAPALOOZA FIESTA): Dralistico, Dragon Bane & Alejandro vs. Extreme Tiger, Alpha Wolf & Lanzelot

Dralistico, Dragon Bane & Alejandro vs. Extreme Tiger, Alpha Wolf & Lanzelot 10 Man Tag Team Match (MIGHT MAKES RIGHT): Kaito Kiyomiya, Naomichi Marufuji, Ninja Mack, Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Kenoh, Jinsei Shinzaki, Shuji Kondo, Hajime Ohara & HI69

Kaito Kiyomiya, Naomichi Marufuji, Ninja Mack, Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Kenoh, Jinsei Shinzaki, Shuji Kondo, Hajime Ohara & HI69 Single Match (WILD AND FREE): Maya Yukihi vs. Sumire Natsu

Maya Yukihi vs. Sumire Natsu 6 Man Tag Team Match (NO HOLDING BACK): Hideki Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher & Saxon Huxley vs. Yoshiki Inamura, Kinya Okada & Sean Legacy

Hideki Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher & Saxon Huxley vs. Yoshiki Inamura, Kinya Okada & Sean Legacy OPENING JOURNEY: Yasutaka Yano vs. Daishi Ozawa

Green Journey 2023 in Sendai will air live on Wrestle Universe streaming service.