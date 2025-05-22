Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring Uncertain As Season 6 Finale Approaches

The critically acclaimed pro wrestling docu-series Dark Side of the Ring is heading into its Season 6 finale next week, but the show’s future beyond that remains uncertain, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

As of May 21, 2025, Vice TV has not yet officially renewed the series for a seventh season. While this may come as a surprise to many fans, especially given the show’s popularity, it appears that internal discussions about a potential Season 7 have already taken place.

The report notes that several concepts were floated for possible future episodes, including a spotlight on late indie wrestling standout Trent Acid. Another idea that had been “tossed around” was a deep dive into controversial promoter Dennis Coralluzzo, though that particular topic was reportedly dropped from consideration.

Despite the lack of confirmation, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson expressed optimism about the series continuing:

“I would be shocked if the series isn’t picked up, as it’s easily been Vice TV’s most successful series to date and has spawned a ton of spinoffs — but we’ll see.”

Created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, Dark Side of the Ring has earned praise from both wrestling fans and industry insiders for its raw, honest storytelling and behind-the-scenes revelations. Since its debut in 2019, the series has covered numerous controversial and emotional stories from wrestling’s past, including episodes on Chris Benoit, Bruiser Brody, Owen Hart, The Plane Ride from Hell, and many more.

With its legacy of delivering compelling content and consistent ratings success for Vice TV, many believe it’s only a matter of time before a Season 7 announcement is made.

