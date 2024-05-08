Gable Steveson Claims He Has Received Offers From Multiple NFL Teams Following WWE Release

Gable Steveson could be going from the squared circle to the grid iron.

The Olympic gold medalist was among those released by WWE at the beginning of the month following a brief run in NXT and on Wednesday, he was scheduled to appear as a guest on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” at MMAFighting.com.

Although he ended up not appearing on the popular MMA online talk program, Steveson did send in a statement via his manager Dave Martin, which Helwani read live on the show.

The statement reads as follows:

“Gable Steveson is very grateful for the opportunities he had with WWE and would like to thank everybody in the organization who helped him get there. He would also like to thank the fans who supported him on his professional wrestling journey. Now, Gable is ready to resume competing against elite level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon.



“Multiple NFL teams have reached out to Gable Steveson. He has also been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henri Hooft and Robbie Lawler. There is no shortage of opportunities to compete.