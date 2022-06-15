Gail Kim Looks Back On IMPACT Wrestling Run, Growth Of Knockouts Division



Gail Kim recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering her run in IMPACT Wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Hall of Fame legend spoke about her history with the promotion, how far the Knockouts division has come over the years and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her history with IMPACT Wrestling: “It’s been 20 years and I think I’ve been part of this company 15 years now out of that 20. I’ve seen every up and down, and more than anything, we’ve had different management. But we’ve always stayed together. We’ve always tried to put out the best wrestling show period. The talent has always been almost like a family. We really sometimes are the underdog. We just want to show what we can do, and IMPACT Wrestling has always given us that platform.”

On how far the Knockouts division has come over the years: “Look how far the Knockouts have come. We’ve created a women’s division that has been going strong and has been a cornerstone of this company. When I entered this company, there were, I think, four or five of us. Now, we have about 20 girls who are all participating on the show.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.