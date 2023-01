Ganbare Pro Adrenaline Results – January 5, 2023

Young Ganbare Cup Match

Yumehito Imanari (2) defeated Munetatsu Nakamura (0) by submission via Crab Hold (8:40)

Riko Kawahata defeated YuuRI via Brazilian Kick (9:26)

Young Ganbare Cup Match

Kentaro Hachisu (2) defeated Yuki Kanzaki (0) via Chest Hair Niki Clutch (11:18)

Tag Team Match

Moeka Haruhi & Harukaze defeated Yuna Manase & Yoshiko Hasegawa by submission via Haru Ichiban on Hasegawa (11:04)

8 Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Ken Ohka,Shigehiro Irie,Shota & Shinichiro Tominaga defeated Shuichiro Katsumura,Keisuke Ishii,Soma & Hartley Jackson via Over The Top Rope on Jackson (17:34)

Spirit Of Ganbare World Openweight Title Match

Mizuki Watase (c) defeated Tyson Maeguchi by TKO via Elbow Butt (19:20) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)