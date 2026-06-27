GCW Addresses Triller Issues, Confirms AEW Discussions

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, Triller TV has been facing significant financial difficulties in recent months. This includes being delisted from NASDAQ and being sued by AEW for $5 million in unpaid revenue.

Currently, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) is one of the few wrestling organizations still associated with the platform. Brett Lauderdale mentioned in May that their partnership would continue.

Recently, Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp spoke with Lauderdale, who acknowledged the challenges Triller is facing but stated that GCW has not encountered any issues to date. Lauderdale emphasized that the relationship between GCW and Triller remains strong for the time being.

He also mentioned that he has discussed appearing on MyAEW with AEW in the future, though he did not provide further details. Lauderdale noted that he had only had a brief conversation with Tony Khan at a UFC event several years ago.