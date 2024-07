GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Results – July 28, 2024

The following results are from Sunday’s GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI event at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

– Heddi Karaoui defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson via submission.

– WWE star Julius Creed defeated Matt Makowski via TKO.

– TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich defeated TNA star Jody Threat via TKO.

– Royce Isaacs defeated WWE star Charlie Dempsey via submission.

– TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated AKIRA via TKO.

– WWE star Brutus Creed defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via TKO.

– Homicide defeated TNA star Mike Santana via referee stoppage.

– Josh Barnett defeated Bad Dude Tito via KO. After the match, MVP made a surprise appearance issuing a future challenge to Josh Barnett.

– Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods was declared a draw following a double countout.

– WWE star Shayna Baszler defeated Miyu Yamashita via TKO.