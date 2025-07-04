The road to WWE Evolution 2 continues tonight in “The Steel City.”

WWE SmackDown returns with a new episode tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, a taped show from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour blue brand prime time program is Tiffany Stratton’s announcement of her opponent for WWE Women’s Championship defense at WWE Evolution 2, appearances by 2025 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, as well as the debut of the new Sikoa Family and more.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 4, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JULY 4, 2025

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off. We see various Superstar arrivals, including Solo Sikoa riding up in his vehicle proudly toting the WWE United States Championship. Jacob Fatu shows up and has to be restrained by security and Nick Aldis.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the Fourth of July episode of WWE SmackDown from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. What better way to kick off the Independence Day holiday in the U.S.-version of SmackDown than with “The American Nightmare.”

The former champion settles inside the squared circle to open up this week’s show. He mentions a young kid named Cam battling cancer in the crowd and gets the crowd to acknowledge him. Rhodes shows off his King of the Ring crowd, which he is holding in his hands.

He says he left a piece of himself in Saudi Arabia to make sure he would be standing here tonight holding it. He says it signifies where you are in WWE and where you are going. He mentions past King of the Ring winners such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Booker T and others.

Rhodes then mentions how it guarantees him a shot at Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” at WWE SummerSlam next month. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme. Out comes “The Viper” to join Rhodes in the ring.

He stands face to face with Cody and tells Cody that he had told Cody that he would do whatever it took to win King of the Ring. That he would not hesitate… but at Night of Champions, he had Cody dead to rights. But he hesitated and Cody did not hesitate.

Cody pulled the trigger and for that he respects Cody for it. He won’t forget it but there is one thing he asks of Cody. He tells Cody to promise him that he will not waste the opportunity. That he will go to SummerSlam and beat Cena for the title.

With that said, out of nowhere we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for Drew McIntyre. In his return appearance, out comes “The Scottish Psychopath” holding a microphone. He tells them both to shut up and it’s pathetic.

He asks when this beta male energy took over WWE and thank God the alpha has returned. Drew tells Randy that Randy knows why he lost. He lost the psychological battle before he didn’t punt Cody. He says Cody has been buttering Orton up for months.

Like a true politician, he gave Orton a big hug and a knife in his back. And speaking of Orton’s back, his surgically repaired back. He says Orton tweaked his back at Night of Champions and someone attacked it and that was Cody. And Orton still did not punt Cody.

He asks Orton what happened to him, he was the viper, the legend killer, the apex predator . He says the legend of Randy Orton is dead. Drew turns to Cody and calls him Super Cody. He wants Cody to win at SummerSlam because he wants Cody.

This is 20 years in the making, parallel careers. He wants Cody to win the title so he can be the one to rip it from his hands. And he won’t hesitate, unlike somebody. Drew turns around and Cody gives him an RKO. Orton is face to face with Cody. He walks off to end the segment.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

We cut backstage and Charlotte is with Nick Aldis. He tells Charlotte that Tiffany will pick her opponent for Evolution but tonight, it’s a tag team number one contender’s match against the Secret Hervice against Michin and B-Fab.

He says that whoever wins, gets a title shot at Evolution. In comes Alexa Bliss who tells Flair “you’re welcome”. They make it clear that they are not friends and Flair tells her they should be tag team partners. Flair says she doesn’t like to share the spotlight.

Bliss tells her she hasn’t been in the spotlight in a long time. Aldis tells Flair that maybe sometimes Flair does not know what is best for her. Alexa asks Flair if she wants gold at Evolution or not and Flair says fine but not to get in her way during the match.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Drew McIntyre backstage. He stops Nick Aldis. He tells Nick that Orton struck first and he wants Randy Orton. Aldis tells him Orton has left the building but he can have Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Drew tells him that works and he turns around to see Jacob Fatu. Both men are face to face and Drew walks away. Aldis tells Fatu he knows he is upset and he would be too. But if he wants to fight, he can find a partner.

Whoever that is, the two can have both Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo tonight in the ring tonight. In comes Jimmy and Fatu asks him if he is ready to get in where he fits in. Jimmy says “YEET!” and shakes his hand.

WWE Evolution Women’s Tag-Team Championship Qualifier

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Michin & B-Fab

Inside the arena, The Secret Hervice duo of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre make their way down to the ring for the tag-team title eliminator three-way bout that was made before the break by the SmackDown General Manager. The other two teams make their way out and the bell sounds.

Bliss, Michin and Piper kick things off for their respective teams. Flair tags herself in as Niven and Michin go after Flair. Michin with chops onto Flair and Michin with a kick onto Niven and Flair, taking them both down. Flair on the ring apron and a big boot onto Michin.

Niven knocks Flair down to the outside of the ring. Alexa checks up on Flair and Michin with a suicide dive onto both women. Niven with a cannonball onto Michin and B-Fab. Fyre climbs the top rope and she dives onto Flair and Bliss. We then head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns from the break, we see Alba down. lair hits a spear onto Niven. Flair climbs the top rope and pats Bliss on the head, making Bliss the legal competitor. Flair with a moonsault onto both women. Chelsea gets on the ring apron.

Green gets involved but gets blasted in the snout for her troubles. From there, we see the action finish up in the ring, as Bliss connects with her Twisted Bliss finisher on Frye and Niven. She goes for the cover and gets the win for she and Flair. They will challenge for tag gold at WWE Evolution 2.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

The Wyatt Sicks vs. Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin & Berto

Backstage we see Nick Aldis with the tag team division. He says everyone had to get involved in the match against The Wyatt Sicks. Aldis makes a match between Andrade and Rey Fenix against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. He says it will be one member of each team joining forces.

Inside the arena, The Wyatt Sicks make their way out. The member of each team combining as their opposition comes out next. Kicking things off in the match is Berto, who hits a cross body against Joe Gacy. He gets back up but Gacy takes him down with a clothesline.

He goes for the cover but Berto kicks out. He throws Berto to the ropes but Berto with a cross body off the second rope. Dexter Lumis is tagged in but Berto with a kick to the side of the head. He grabs Lumis but Lumis throws him across the ring.

Gargano is tagged in but Lumis with a right hand followed by a side slam. He goes for the cover but Sabin breaks it up. In comes Uncle Howdy and both teams are in the ring as they begin to fight. We then shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Lumis and Ford are in the ring. Lumis goes for a back drop, Ford lands on his feet and Sabin is tagged in. Sabin climbs the top rope and lands a drop kick. Gacy is tagged in. Sabin with a clothesline followed by a leg scissor take down.

Lumis gets in the ring and Sabin with a back drop. Sabin takes out all four members of the Wyatt Sicks. Sabin goes for the cover on Gacy but Lumis breaks it up. In comes ford who throws Lumis to the outside. Uncle Howdy is tagged in.

Ford throws Gacy to the outside and Ford with a senton over the top rope onto both men. Berto is thrown to the outside by Uncle Howdy. He slams Sabin down onto the mat. Erick Rowan is tagged in. Ford gets in the ring and Rowan with a kick onto him and he throws Berto down.

Sabin with a DDT onto Rowan. Sabin about to go for the tag as Rowan gets to his feet. Gargano looks at Rowan and gets scared, he drops off the ring apron. Rowan with a splash onto Sabin from behind. Rowan with a cross body onto Sabin followed by the Iron Claw Slam for the win.

Winners: The Wyatt Sicks

Tiffany Stratton Names Opponent For WWE Evolution Title Defense

After the multi-person match, the show heads to another break. When the show returns, we see WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton walk down to the ring. She gets in the ring and asks the fans what time it is and they say “Tiffy Time.”

She says since becoming Champion, there has been a target on her back. And she was the last woman standing against Nia but now her sights are set on SummerSlam. And she will fight Jade Cargill but she is also ready for Evolution. Tiffany says IYO SKY got to pick her opponent.

Now, it’s her time to pick. As she is talking, out comes Jade Cargill wearing the Queen of the Ring crown. Jade tells Tiffany that she sees her and she respects her. But Tiffany was barely standing while she was crowning herself as Queen of the Ring against Asuka.

She says tonight, Tiffany has a choice to make and if she chooses wrong, she won’t be at SummerSlam. Jade says but for her, it doesn’t matter who she faces, she will win the title. Tiffany tells Jade she is happy she is out there and she has a surprise for everyone.

With that said, the theme for WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus hits. Out comes the Canadian women’s wrestling legend to a big reaction from the Pittsburgh crowd. Tiffany invited Trish because they teamed up at Elimination Chamber and she thought what would Evolution be without some Stratusfaction.

She challenges Trish Stratus to a match for her title at Evolution. Jade tells Tiffany she can pick Trish, it doesn’t matter who it is at SummerSlam. Trish thanks Tiffany and says Evolution holds a special place in her heart. It represents everything they fought for.

Back then, they had to fight to have one match on the card and now at Evolution, they will have an entire card of incredinly talented women. She always said that careers are made of moments and Tiffany gave her one when she got to wrestle in front of her kids.

But her kids have never seen her be a Champion in the ring. It does have a pretty nice ring to it, an eight time Champion. Tiffany says she wants to make one thing clear. This won’t be easy, it’s not the Attitude era anymore and Trish says that is good. She has evolved. Tiffany vows to prove to her it’s now Tiffy-Time in WWE.

The Solo Sikoa Family

A video promo of Solo Sikoa airs. He says he is the new United States Champion and introduces the newest member of the family, Tala Tonga. He says this group is not the Bloodline, it is much stronger than ever. He says himself and JC will take care of them. He says these are his MFT, his family tree and now his family is complete.

Jade Cargill Warned To Proceed With Caution

After the Solo Sikoa video package, we head to another commercial break. The show returns and we see Trish Stratus is backstage with Jade Cargill. She tells Trish that she is happy for her but if she wins, she will see her at SummerSlam.

Trish walks away and Naomi hits Jade from behind with her Money in the Bank briefcase and she tells Jade she should have proceeded with caution. She then laughs like a crazy person. Nick Aldis asks Cargill if she’s okay. Cargill asks him to finally let her have Naomi in the ring. He says ok.

Rey Fenix & Andrade vs. FrAxiom

Inside the arena, FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom make their way out and head to the ring for the next match of the evening, which was set up by Aldis in the big tag-team division backstage segment earlier in the show. They settle inside the ring and await their opposition.

We hear the familiar sounds of Rey Fenix’s entrance tune and out he comes to a big crowd reaction. He stops and the theme for Andrade hits. The two make their way down to the ring and settle inside. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running.

Andrade with an arm bar onto Nathan Frazer but Frazer gets out of it. Both men exchange reversals. Frazer to the ropes and Axiom is tagged in and as is Rey Fenix. All four men are in the ring and they begin fighting. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

The show returns and we see Frazer and Rey are in the ring. Frazer with a headlock and Axiom is tagged in. They double team Fex. Axiom goes for the cover but Rey kicks out. Axiom throws Rey to the corner but Rey knocks Frazer down.

Rey with a DDT onto Axiom and both men are down. Andrade is tagged in and as is Frazer. Andrade with a clothesline onto both men. A dragon screw onto Frazer and he lands a flying forearm onto Axiom. Andrade with the three amigos suplex.

Rey is tagged in and Fenix with a frog splash off the top rope. He goes for the cover but Frazer kicks out. Fenix knocks Axiom down off the ring apron. Rey climbs the top rope but Frazer with a kick to the side of the head. Frazer climbs the top rope.

Axiom is tagged in and Frazer with a super-plex off the top rope. Axiom goes for the cover but in comes Andrade who pushes Frazer onto Axiom to break it up. We head to yet another mid-match commercial break as the action in this exciting tag-team tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see Andrade with the double knees onto Frazer. He goes for the cover but Frazer kicks out. Andrade climbs the top rope, he goes for the moon sault, Frazer moves out of the way, Andrade lands on his feet and lands a moonsault.

He goes for the cover but Axiom breaks it up. In comes Rey but Axiom throws him to the outside of the ring as both men fall to the outside. Frazer places Andrade on the top rope and kicks him in the side of the head. Axiom climbs the second rope.

Frazer is tagged in, Axiom with the Spanish fly and Frazer on the top rope, he lands the Phoenix Splash. He goes for the cover but in comes Rey who lands the double knees on Axiom onto Frazer to break the cover. Both teams are up.

Andrade with kicks onto both men, Rey with the Adios Amigos on Axiom who falls to the outside of the ring. Rey with a splash over Andrade onto Axiom on the outside of the ring. Andrade with the Message onto Frazer for the pinfall victory in an excellent match.

Winners: Rey Fenix & Andrade

Backstage With Damian Priest & Aleister Black

Backstage, we see Damian Priest is with Aleister Black. Priest tells him that he wants to talk to him about R-Truth but Black tells him that’s fine. Priest tells him that R-Truth does not see it that way and Black has a match against R-Truth next week.

Black tells Priest that if he didn’t know any better, he would say Priest is setting his friend up. But Priest is the good guy, he wouldn’t do that. Black tells him it’s violence against violence. Priest asks Black who told him he is the good guy and who told him that R-Truth will be the victim to violence? Black laughs.

Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

It’s main event time!

Both teams make their respective entrances to the ring, and now the stage is set for our final match of the evening. Yes, already! Remember, this week marks the first episode since WWE switched SmackDown back to a two-hour weekly show.

After the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running, we see Fatu attack Mateo on the outside of the ring and he throws him into the barricade. He throws JC into the ring and Jimmy is tagged in. Jimmy with chops to the chest.

He runs to the ropes but JC takes him down. Solo is tagged in and he hits Jimmy with a forearm. He throws Jimmy to the ropes but Jimmy with a big boot. Jimmy knocks JC off the ring apron but Solo with the Spinning Solo. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see Solo with a running hip attack onto Jimmy in the corner. JC is tagged in and he grabs Jimmy, hitting him with right hands. JC with a standing moon sault. JC with a running elbow to the face. He goes for another elbow but Jimmy moves.

Uso begins fighting back, connecting with a big Samoan drop. Both men are down. Fatu is tagged in as is Solo. Both men with right hands. Solo to the ropes but Fatu with a clothesline followed by a senton. Solo with a splash in the corner followed by headbutts.

Fatu goes for the cover but Solo kicks out. In comes JC but Fatu with two super kicks. Fatu with a running hip attack onto both men. Fatu climbs the top rope and he lands a swanton onto Solo. He goes for the cover but JC breaks it up.

JC with right hands and in comes Jimmy. JC picks him up but Jimmy lands on his feet and he lands a super kick. Jimmy with a splash over the top rope onto JC on the outside. Fatu with a suicide dive onto Solo on the outside of the ring.

Fatu throws Solo into the ring and he goes for a splash but Solo moves out of the way. Solo with a super kick. He goes for the Samoan Spike but Fatu ducks and he lands a DDT. Fatu climbs the top rope and he lands the moonsault for the victory.

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things aren’t over just yet. Fatu clears the announce table with clearly violent intentions. He places Solo on the announce table and Fatu climbs the top rope. In comes Tala Tongo who slams Fatu down onto the mat.

In comes Jimmy Uso with right hands onto Tala Tonga but in comes Tama Tonga and he takes Jimmy down. Tala Tonga witha big boot onto Jimmy. Solo gets in the ring and as does JC who slams Jimmy down. Tama Tonga with a twisted neck breaker onto Jimmy.

We see that Fatu is being held by JC, Tama Tonga and Tala Tonga. Solo blasts him with a vicious Samoan Spike that lays him out. They drag Fatu to the outside of the ring and they powerbomb him through the commentary desk. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso