Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (4/7/2025)

After the June 30th, 2025 episode of WWE RAW went off the air, WWE taped matches and segments for the July 4th edition of SmackDown. Below are full spoiler results:

Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown but was soon interrupted by Randy Orton. Orton acknowledged he hesitated during their last confrontation, praising Cody for pulling the trigger. Orton demanded one thing in return—a promise that Cody will defeat John Cena at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre then interrupted both men, mocking their mutual respect and trying to sow division. Ultimately, Drew’s plan backfired—he ate an RKO from Orton to end the segment.

Backstage, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis pitched the idea of Charlotte Flair teaming with Alexa Bliss to pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. He offered them a spot in a #1 Contender’s match later in the night. After some hesitation, Flair accepted the opportunity.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss def. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre and Michin & B-Fab

Winners Advance to WWE Evolution

In a fast-paced triple threat tag match, Flair and Bliss secured the win and advanced to WWE Evolution, where they will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In a follow-up backstage segment, Aldis confirmed that Randy Orton will face Drew McIntyre next Saturday in Atlanta at WWE Saturday Night Main Event.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu had a tense face-off with Aldis. It was announced that Fatu would team with Big Jim later tonight to take on two members of Solo Sikoa’s stable.

GM Nick Aldis ordered a unique match featuring one member from four different tag teams—Humberto, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Chris Sabin—teaming up to face the Wyatt Sicks.

The Wyatt Sicks def. Johnny Gargano, Berto, Montez Ford, and Chris Sabin

Erick Rowan pinned Chris Sabin to give the Wyatt Sicks another dominant win.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton addressed her upcoming title defense against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Jade interrupts.

Tiffany talked about her desire to defend the title at WWE Evolution. She revealed her chosen opponent: WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish made a surprise appearance and accepted the challenge. The two exchanged heated words as the match was made official.

Trish Stratus is here! The legend interrupts Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill. Stratus vs Stratton set for Evolution on July 13th.

Andrade and Rey Fenix def. Fraxiom

Damian Priest confronted Aleister Black backstage, attempting to explain R-Truth’s perspective following the events of last week. Priest announced that Truth vs. Black will take place next week—but tensions boiled over between Priest and Aleister, hinting at deeper issues brewing.

Main Event: Tag Team Match

Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

In a highly anticipated tag team main event, Jacob Fatu scored a clean pinfall victory over Solo Sikoa. After the bell, Fatu attempted to put Solo through the announce table—but Hikuleo made a surprise appearance and stopped the assault. Tonga Loa then joined in.

The three aligned members of Solo’s stable ended the show standing tall after delivering a devastating Shield-style Triple Powerbomb.

After the taping ended, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came down to the ring to back up Fatu. The babyfaces cleared the ring and celebrated with the crowd, sending fans home happy. This was not part of the official SmackDown broadcast and was exclusive to the live audience in attendance.