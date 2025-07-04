Backstage Update On WWE’s NXT Europe Brand

A new report from Fightful Select has provided an in-depth update on the status of the long-anticipated NXT Europe brand, offering insight from wrestlers and promoters across the European wrestling scene. This follows an earlier PWInsider report from May suggesting WWE may launch the brand by the end of 2025.

According to the report, talent who recently took part in a WWE UK tryout were told that “the brand is still coming,” but no concrete details or timeline were shared. This messaging has reportedly remained unchanged since the closure of NXT UK. One former NXT UK star voiced their doubts, saying they’ll “believe it when they see it.”

Promoters across Europe are split on the implications of the brand’s potential return. While some see it as a response to AEW’s growing presence in the UK, particularly with All In at Wembley Stadium, others view it as a possible disruption to local scenes. However, several promoters emphasized that losing top talent wouldn’t devastate the scene, recalling how it recovered after NXT UK’s launch and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among active wrestlers in the region, the sentiment is largely positive, with many pointing to the platform and financial security that WWE could offer. Still, concerns remain, especially surrounding the pay structure. Many NXT UK contracts reportedly required talent to take on second jobs, and wrestlers are hoping for better compensation under the new system.

The French wrestling scene, which is currently enjoying a surge in popularity, expressed particular worry about losing top stars if NXT Europe pulls talent away without properly compensating or reinvesting in the scene.

Despite cautious optimism, there is still a strong undercurrent of skepticism, especially among UK and French-based talent, who are unsure if NXT Europe will truly launch anytime soon.

