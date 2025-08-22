WWE SmackDown Preview For Today (8/22/2025): Dublin, Ireland

WWE SmackDown returns today with the second-to-last episode leading up to WWE Clash In Paris.
The weekly two-hour blue brand show checks in from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland this afternoon, and will air via tape delay tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.
The following matches and appearances are advertised:
* John Cena Returns
* Aleister Black vs. R-Truth
* Street Profits vs. The MFT’s
* Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz
