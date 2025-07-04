Charlotte Flair Expresses Interest In Babyface Return

Charlotte Flair, who won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, recently opened up about her current heel run and her desire to return to being a fan-favorite.

Speaking to WrestleZone.com during WrestleMania 41 week, Flair reflected on her pre-injury run and the positive reactions she was receiving before turning heel to feud with then-Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

“Before I got injured, I was really in a groove being a good guy. [I] really enjoyed it, I was really getting that ‘good guy reaction’ on live events. And it was like the first time in my career that I felt like comfortable as a good guy. I just went with it, I loved it and I was digging it.”

Flair noted that her heel turn following her Rumble win—her second Royal Rumble victory—shifted the audience perception:

“Then I got hurt and when I came back, and how I came back, obviously winning the Rumble twice isn’t like — and I don’t mean this in a bad way — but you don’t want the Yankees to always win, you know what I mean? So that is harder to gain that sympathy, that good guy feel.”

Despite her current persona, Flair said she still hopes to turn face again in the future:

“But I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids, and that’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business.”

Charlotte Flair remains one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on her ongoing journey.