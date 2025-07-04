John Cena Sheds Light On WWE’s Plans For His Last Match Ever In December

John Cena is on the back nine of “The Last Time is Now” year-long retirement tour in WWE.

With that in mind, both he and WWE are starting to put together the plans for the end of his farewell, with the Undisputed WWE Champion recently confirming that his final match will take place in mid-December.

While promoting his new “Head of State” movie on the red carpet of the film premiere this week, the WWE legend was asked about the tour thus far, noting how “we’re just getting started.”

Cena stated the following:

“Well, I don’t want to downplay the action in WWE. There’s always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I’m 48. My last match will be in mid-December. We’re still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January. We’re halfway through. Gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV, and I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we’re just getting started.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.