Zoey Stark Reveals Expected Recovery Time

WWE RAW star Zoey Stark has provided an update on her injury and offered a possible timeline for her return to in-ring action.

Stark, who suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the May 19 episode of RAW, underwent surgery shortly after and has been recovering ever since.

In a recent exchange on X (formerly Twitter), WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg expressed his desire to see a 25-minute match between Asuka and a fully recovered Stark, stating:

“Asuka is my fave!! I’d love for her and a healthy @ZoeyStarkWWE to go 25 mins #WomensWrestling”

Stark responded with enthusiasm and an estimated timeline for her return:

“Hell yea, let’s do it!! Let’s say in about 8 months? 😜”

Based on her reply, Stark is targeting a return around March 2026..

Before her injury, Stark was gaining momentum as a key member of the Pure Fusion Collective and had been regularly featured on Monday nights.

