Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ Contract Status With WWE

According to a report from September 2024, AJ Styles’ WWE contract was set to expire either at the end of last year or early this year.

Styles missed the early part of this year due to an injury, but his contract would likely have been up by now if he hadn’t been sidelined.

Fightful Select reports that sources close to the situation have indicated that Styles has signed a one-year contract extension with WWE. However, no details have been provided regarding when the extension was signed or when it is expected to expire.

As of now, neither Styles nor WWE has confirmed this news, and the information comes from those close to Styles rather than the company itself.

Styles last competed for WWE on the June 16th episode of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable in singles action.