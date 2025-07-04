Trailer Released For ESPN’s Fanatics Fest: All Access Special Hosted By Nikki Bella

ESPN and ESPN+ issued the following:

Trailer Released for ESPN’s Fanatics Fest: All Access Special

Hour-long special set to air July 7 at 9pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Today, ESPN, Fanatics and OBB Pictures released the highly anticipated trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access, an hour-long special airing on July 7 on ESPN and ESPN+, which goes behind-the-scenes of this summer’s most talked about sports, entertainment and culture event. From June 20-22, Fanatics Fest drove more than 125,000 fans to the Javits Center in New York City, captivating all in attendance and taking over social feeds throughout the three-day event.

The second edition of Fanatics Fest featured more than 300 athletes and celebrities interacting with fans and creating surprise-and-delight moments across all three days. The special, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the action-packed event, and focuses on the experience of several athletes and individual fans in attendance, including Victor Wembanyama, Jordan Chiles and Cody Rhodes.

The special also highlights buzz-worthy, viral moments including; Kevin Durant being traded to the Rockets while live on stage during a panel; Tom Brady making a dream come true for a Make-A-Wish recipient; Joey Chestnut taking on Druski, Livvy Dunne, DJ Khaled and Michael Rubin in a Raising Canes chicken finger eating contest; a surprise Travis Scott concert to launch the new Oakley Meta Glasses; Rhea Ripley and Paul “Triple H” Levesque surprising fans during their patented walkouts; The Rizzler getting mobbed by fans; and many more.

The special takes viewers to the front row of the Fanatics Games, an inaugural event inside of the larger Fanatics Fest where 50 athletes, celebrities and influencers competed against 50 fans for $2 million in prizes. While six of the top ten scores came from fans, Tom Brady took first place, winning $1 million, then gifting $5,000 to every fan participant and donating $750K to charity. MMA star Justin Gaethje finished second, winning a 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB. In third was Philadelphia teacher Matt Dennish, who won a LeBron James trading card worth over $250K, which was then bought by Brady.

Fanatics Fest: All Access is executive produced by OBB’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Simone Spira, with Andria Parides serving as executive producer and showrunner, and Manny Gutierrez directing.