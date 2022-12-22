Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal

Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.

Flair said, “I just want him to be happy because I won’t budge on the statement that he built it. He withstood it. He went through all the personal aggravation. I mean, the fights, the bad stuff, everything that anybody that tries to rise to success in business. He went through it all by himself, I’m sure with the support of his family, but them never probably at such a young age truly understanding what it was like for like Geraldo to break into their home and sh*t like that when all that was going down. You know about that right?”

Conrad Thompson said, “No.”

Flair: “You didn’t know Geraldo broke into their home?”

Conrad: “No. What are you talking about?”

Flair: “That investigative reporter. Remember him?”

Conrad: “I know who Geraldo is. Geraldo broke into Vince’s house?”

Flair: “Yeah, it happened when that steroid trial was going on.”

Conrad: “No. I had no knowledge of this. This is, what?”

Flair: “Yeah, I’m absolutely telling you the truth. I don’t say he broke in physically. He had people do it.”

Conrad: “Oh my God, no, I didn’t know that.”

Flair: “Well then make sure we get this right, but I’ve been told that by some very close people to the situation.”

Flair later said, “Let’s get our facts before this airs so we don’t get lawsuits from Geraldo. I’ve been told that by people that were right there.”

