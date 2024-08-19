Giulia Wrestles Final Singles Match In Japan Ahead Of Move To WWE

Giulia is one date away from joining WWE as she completes her commitments in Japan.

Giulia had been working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa in his new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold, because she was dedicated to him. While working with Ogawa, he helped her become a famous star in STARDOM. The plan was for her to work for the promotion before moving to WWE. Now it’s time for her new adventure to begin.

WWE was rumored to be very interested in Giulia for several months, and she was thought to have received an offer from the company. AEW was not in the running to sign her, as it came down to joining WWE or staying with NJPW. She eventually joined with WWE.

On August 19th, she defeated Mai Sakurai. This was her final singles match in Japan, although she is slated to fight for Marigold on August 25 in one-minute gauntlet matches against the Marigold roster.

After her battle, she said her goodbyes to the spectators, as shown below.

An emotional Giulia listening to the crowd chant her name at her Farewell Show today 🥹 pic.twitter.com/oFfhBU7qHG — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 19, 2024