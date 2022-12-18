Greektown Wrestling In Toronto Results (12/17/2022); Josh Alexander, Santino Marella, Cody Deaner

Greektown Wrestling held it’s second show of its three night Holiday Tour on December 17th as they headed into Toronto, Ontario at the East End United Church in front of a capacity crowd.

The main event of the Toronto show featured the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander taking on the Greektown Wrestling Champion Channing Decker in a title vs title match.

Another matchup saw IMPACT Wrestling stars Cody Deaner and Bhupinder Gujjar meeting each other in a one on one encounter.

Former WWE superstar Santino Marella and former IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something were both on the card as well.

Here are the full results for the Greektown Wrestling Toronto Holiday Tour Event:

Josh Alexander & Channing Decker defeated Trent Gibson and Beast King IMPACT Wrestling World Title/Greektown Wrestling Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs Channing Decker (c) ended in No Contest due to outside interference by Trent Gibson and Beast King

Aiden Prince defeated Kevin Blackwood

Bill Collier defeated Jake Something

Jock Samson and Santino Marella defeated Trent Gibson and Beast King by DQ

Santa PUF defeated Son of Jason

Jody Threat defeated Nikita

Space Monkey defeated Tyler Tirva

The Greektown Wrestling Holiday Tour concludes December 18th in London, Ontario.