GUNTHER Claims He Out-Grew NXT, Talks About Finding His Place On WWE Main Roster

GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about his time in NXT UK and how he felt he out-grew the brand, as well as his thoughts on his WWE main roster run thus far.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On whether he’s found his footing on the main roster: “Yeah, I definitely think so. I feel very comfortable in the situation I’m in right now. It’s very demanding and very challenging on the body and life in general, I would say, but in a very positive way. So it’s a very exciting time for me right now.”

On how he feels like he outgrew his time in NXT: “I feel like in NXT before, I kind of proved myself a while ago and outgrew it a little bit, if that makes sense. And being on the main roster, it was a completely new situation for me again and I again had to step up and prove myself and introduce myself to a wider audience. And I think I’m doing well so far. It’s going really good. I’m looking forward to every new challenge that’s in front of me. And I can’t really complain about anything to be honest.”

Check out the complete GUNTHER interview by visiting DallasNews.com.