GUNTHER Enters This Year’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

“The Ring General” is going to attempt to be the general in a ring full of 29 other top WWE Superstars later this month.

During the WWE television return of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the Imperium leader declared himself for the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

GUNTHER joins previously announced entrants for the Men’s Rumble, which includes Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here on 1/27 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.