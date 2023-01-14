GUNTHER Talks About Wanting Rivalry Between Imperium And The Bloodline In WWE

Imperium vs. The Bloodline.

It has a nice ring to it.

GUNTHER thinks so.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader recently expressed interest in a rivalry between his faction and The Bloodline during an interview with the San Antonio Express.

Also during the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Paul “Triple H” Levesque being in charge of WWE creative.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he thinks he would still be getting a push in WWE even if Triple H wasn’t in charge, but acknowledges that he has a good relationship with The Game: “I think I would want to say about myself, that it doesn’t matter who’s in charge, my performance speaks for itself. But obviously, I have a good connection to Triple H, because he was the one who brought me in. And I think he understood what I am in the ring and understands who I can be in the ring. He has given me the opportunities to showcase that. So obviously, yeah, I would say it benefited me, but if there will be anybody else, I think I will be fine too.”

On being hopeful that Imperium can eventually feud with The Bloodline: “Yeah, let’s go there (Imperium versus The Bloodline). I think what they have going for themselves now with the group is really entertaining. It’s one of the best group stories I can recall in a very long time.”

