Hangman Adam Page Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Hangman Adam Page revealed the wrestlers he wanted to put on his Mount Rushmore.

Since everyone has a different list of their top four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly subjective question.

The AEW star made a joke about being on the entire list while speaking at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022 before listing Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

As was previously mentioned, Punk knocked out Page during Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, which caused Page and the AEW World Heavyweight Champion to generate media attention. Punk’s remarks about Page were a shoot as he claimed that Page’s decision to remain silent was cowardly instead of doing “cowboy sh**.” Punk said the apology should be larger than the “disrespect.”

Punk and Page have been at odds ever since Page made some controversial remarks in a promo for their Double Or Nothing match in May.

You can check our Page’s panel at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022 below: