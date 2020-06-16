Historic Wrestling Arena Shutting Down Indefinitely

According to a report on bloomberg.com, the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY will be shutting down indefinitely due to the economic impact caused by Covid-19:

“Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which operates the arena under a lease from Nassau County, is planning to shutter the venue indefinitely while it seeks investors to take over operations and pick up the remaining debt on the building.”

The venue has hosted numerous wrestling events over the decades including PPV events Wrestlemania II (New York portion) in 1986, Summerslam in 2002, and Evolution in 2018. The venue also hosted the first Saturday Night’s Main Event in May of 1985 and several episodes of WWE RAW and WCW Monday Nitro.