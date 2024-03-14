How Many AEW Dynamite “Big Business” Tickets Were Distributed In Boston, MA

The “Big Business” edition of AEW Dynamite took place on March 13th, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Four hours before the show began, Dave Meltzer reported that Dynamite had a gate of $345,660 and 9,306 tickets distributed.

WrestleTix later reported the following regarding how many tickets were distributed for the event:

“Multiple sources have confirmed that AEW Big Bu$iness has distributed 9,400+ tickets tonight. This would mean that any section I’ve partially credited (including several upper decks and sections on the hard cam side) would be fully distributed. As a general rule, if I don’t see a section fully open, I only credit it for the amount I observe until the Final Count, where I can assess its occupancy with your assistance (from pictures). I’ve also seen the reported gate number, which, when calculated, implies a much lower than usual average ticket price. This, in turn, suggests that complimentary tickets (comps) were likely distributed in the sections I previously partially credited.”