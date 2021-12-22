How Much Money Hit Row Allegedly Made For WWE In NXT, Jonah Responds

Former WWE star Shane Strickland (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) wrote the following on Twitter in regards to how much money his Hit Row faction made for the the company in NXT:

“#HitRow generated $2 million together JUST in NXT… #money”

Strickland also responded to a fan that commented on how Bray Wyatt also made the WWE millions of dollars:

“We did that in 4 months….” [Shushing face emoji]

Former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) replied to Strickland with an animated GIF: