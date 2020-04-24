How Triple H Felt About WWE WrestleMania 36 Being Two Nights

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H talked about Wrestlemania being a two-night event moving forward:

“Well, I mean my opinion is my opinion, but I think it was much more enjoyable than the eight hour extravaganza” Triple H began on the episode. “It’s just become so big that it’s almost when you think about it; it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival.”

“It’s this week long thing you know? When you think about it in that manner. Now the Thursday would have been the Hall of Fame, Friday was Smackdown, Saturday was going to be NXT Takeover. Sunday would have been WrestleMania, Monday would have been RAW.”

“Like, it’s a week long festival and I think that the big main-stage attraction needs to be those two nights and it’d be this weekend of events. I do think that’s probably a change that; with chaos comes the genius and maybe that is the genius of it. I know there’s been people saying that for a period of time, but that’s a major shift and that doesn’t come easy. I think people in the world look at stuff like that and think ‘why can’t they just make it two nights?’”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that at this time, the plan is for Wrestlemania 37 in Los Angeles to be on Sunday only.