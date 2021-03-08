How Vince McMahon Reacted To Paul Wight Signing With AEW

During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Paul Wight talked about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon in regards to signing with AEW:

“Here’s the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed with AEW, wished me a lot of luck, agreed that I’m a big asset to AEW and thanked me for all the years I worked in WWE. There’s no animosity, there’s no anger, there’s no dirt, so to speak. This just came down to, you know, contract negotiations and opportunities. Let’s face it, over 20 years in WWE, I have done everything there is to do, in WWE. I needed a fresh start, and for me, Vince understands that and understands me as a talent, and this was an opportunity for me to do that.”

