Hulk Hogan Allegedly Didn’t Like The British Bulldogs

Jacques Rougeau, who worked for WWE between 1986 and 1994, stated in an interview with WSI’s James Romero that Hulk Hogan did not like The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid) because of their issues outside the ring with alcohol and drugs.

Hogan thought it made the promotion look bad. Here is what The Mountie had to say:

“I never was told by Hulk, but I was told by other people around him, but Hulk did not like the way the Bulldogs were giving the image of the WWF, showing up at five in the morning, coming out of bars drunk. ‘Urgh, f*** that’ – talking like that obnoxiously in an airport where there are kids and everybody. And Hulk was the guy who gave autographs and always trying to keep the reputation and tried to do what he could. So I think there was a dislike there between the Bulldogs and Hulk,” Rougeau said.