Ilja Dragunov Says His Arrival Will Change AEW

Ilja Dragunov has expressed interest in competing in the upcoming AEW Continental Classic, believing his intensity and resilience would make him a natural fit for the annual tournament.

Just weeks after making his AEW debut, Dragunov appeared on AEW Advance to discuss the competition and explain why he believes the Continental Classic represents some of the most important qualities in professional wrestling.

Reflecting on the tournament’s history, Dragunov highlighted previous winners Eddie Kingston, Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley. “I mean, it’s possibly one of your favorites for a reason. There is a lot of thought that I have on the Continental Classic because looking back at 2023, Eddie Kingston. 2024, [Kazuchika] Okada. ‘25, [Jon] Moxley. I did get it right in the order?”

Dragunov explained that the tournament’s appeal extends beyond the results, pointing to the physical challenges, personal setbacks and emotional moments experienced by its previous winners. “This tournament represents mental toughness, because as far as I remember, all these people went through injuries, through setbacks, through really memorable moments, especially with Eddie. A big moment. A big emotional moment.”

Having previously crossed paths with Kingston, Dragunov also acknowledged their history while discussing the possibility of another encounter. He went on to suggest that his arrival could have a significant impact on AEW, arguing that his wrestling style embodies the qualities associated with the Continental Classic. “This tournament is representing strength, resilience, and I feel like the landscape of AEW is about to change. Why? Because I am here. So if you talk about strength, about grit, and especially resilience and intensity, and something memorable and emotional to happen, it would be second-hand embarrassing to take away the chance for the people, for me to maybe not be there but I’m not the person to make the decision.”

While Dragunov made his enthusiasm for the tournament clear, he acknowledged that the decision regarding his participation ultimately rests with AEW officials.

The Continental Classic has become a major fixture on AEW’s calendar, featuring a demanding round-robin format that tests competitors across multiple matches. Dragunov believes those challenges align with the physicality, determination and emotional intensity he brings to the ring.

Dragunov has not yet been officially announced as a participant in the 2026 AEW Continental Classic, leaving his potential involvement uncertain as the tournament approaches.