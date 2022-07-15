Impact Emergence Main Event Confirmed, Big Impact Match Still Scheduled

At the upcoming Emergence special event, Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Title.

We previously mentioned how Impact previously announced a battle of Motor City Machine Guns featuring Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley for Friday’s Derby City Rumble TV tapings in Louisville. The match will air at a later date on AXS TV. Then, on Wednesday, it was revealed that Impact had eliminated Sabin vs. Shelley from their revised schedule for the Friday and Saturday tapings.

Sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Sabin vs. Shelley was restored to the Emergence card on the Impact website.

Additionally, Scott D’Amore revealed on Thursday night’s episode of Impact that Sabin vs. Shelley will air on the show next Thursday.

The winner will challenge Alexander at Emergence as the new #1 contender.

In 2006, the Motor City Machine Guns were established. The match on Friday appears to be Sabin and Shelley’s sixth singles match since 2003. Shelley defeated Sabin at the IWA-MS Ted Petty Invitational on November 7, 2003; Sabin defeated Shelley to win the vacant IWC Super Indy Title at IWC Super Indy III on May 8, 2004; Sabin defeated Shelley on the November 12, 2004 Impact; Sabin defeated Shelley at PWG Hollywood Globetrotters on March 4, 2006; Sabin defeated Shelley at TNA Hard Justice on August 13, 2006; Sabin defeated Shelley on the September 14, 2006 Impact; Sabin vs. Shelley in a Fight For The Right tournament match ended in a No Contest after 1 minute on the October 18, 2007 Impact; and Shelley defeated Sabin to win the vacant X Division Title at TNA Genesis on January 11, 2009. It looks like that was the last time Sabin and Shelley faced off in singles action, but there were also several multi-man matches along the way.

The 2022 Emergence event for Impact Wrestling will be broadcast live on Friday, August 12 from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Here is the updated announced card, along with a related video from Impact:

Impact World Title Match

Chris Sabin or Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)