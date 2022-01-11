Impact Wrestling and AAA Shows To Feature At WrestleCon 2022

AAA and Impact Wrestling will both have shows at the big WrestleCon 2022 convention.

WrestleCon announced this week that Impact and AAA will present live events during the convention. AAA will run on Thursday, March 31 at 5pm, while Impact will run on Friday, April 1 at 9pm.

The Impact show will be ticketed separately, and will not be a part of the WrestleCon SuperFan ticket. The AAA event will run simultaneous to the WrestleCon Session 1, and General Admission seating is a part of the SuperFan ticket, as well as individual Session 1 tickets.

AAA and Impact join NJPW Strong as promotions running live events at WrestleCon 2022. As noted, it was announced earlier this week that the NJPW Strong taping will take place on Friday, April 1 at 5pm. There will also be meet & greets to go along with the NJPW Strong taping.

WrestleCon 2022 takes place Thursday, March 31 – Saturday, April 2 from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The event takes place during WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend in the same area, but the convention’s four sessions were booked to avoid conflict with the two-day WrestleMania event.

WrestleCon, Impact, AAA and NJPW Strong will be announcing more details on the live events in the coming weeks. You can find more WrestleCon details at wrestlecon.com.

Who’s ready for another show announcement? This is also ticketed separately and not part of the SuperFan ticket. Looking forward to partnering with Impact! pic.twitter.com/wahl3QAuBJ — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 10, 2022