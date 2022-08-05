Impact Wrestling Results – August 4, 2022

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.

Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz vs Alisha

Tasha Steelz joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary as Knockouts collide! Alisha gets dumped on her head by Evans. Alisha hits a Codebreaker but gets caught in mid-air on the follow-up crossbody attempt. Evans connects with a fall-away slam for two. Evans takes total control as she stretches Alisha across the steel ring post. Alisha locks in a submission but Evans fights out with a sidewalk slam. Alisha creates separation with a tornado DDT, then begins to build momentum with a Flatliner. Alisha hits a crossbody off the second rope to almost put her away. Evans connects with a thunderous Full Nelson slam to score the victory!

Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz def Alisha

Less than two weeks away from Emergence, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka vs Deonna Purrazzo

Rosemary and Deonna Purrazzo renew their epic singles rivalry as they look to build momentum en route to their Knockouts World Tag Team Title clash at Emergence! Rosemary bites her, then hits a running bulldog out of the corner. Purrazzo targets the left arm of Rosemary to turn the tide. Rosemary locks in the Upside Down but doesn’t get all of it due to her injured arm. Both Knockouts are down following in-sync pump kicks. Purrazzo provokes Jessicka at ringside moments before Rosemary delivers a spear in the middle of the ring. Rosemary has Purrazzo beat but the referee is occupied with Jessicka. Purrazzo rolls her up to score the victory!

Deonna Purrazzo def Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka

Eddie Edwards tells PCO to prove his loyalty to Honor No More by taking out Doc Gallows in their Derby City Street Fight tonight.

Gia Miller interviews Gisele Shaw ahead of her match with Masha Slamovich tonight. Shaw claims that the reason she’s been avoiding Slamovich is because she hasn’t been able to scout her.

Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve – Digital Media Championship

While avoiding the challenge of Bhupinder Gujjar, Brian Myers may have bitten off more than he can chew as he defends the Digital Media Title against Decay’s Black Taurus! Myers drives him throat first into the top rope, followed by a snap suplex. Taurus fights back with a series of running strikes, then soars over the top rope to the floor. Myers sends him into the steel ring post to regain control. Myers hits a belly-to-back suplex for two. Taurus connects with the 619, followed by a Missile Dropkick. Taurus counters the Roster Cut into a spear for a near fall of his own. Myers rolls up Taurus with a hold of the ropes to retain the Digital Media Title!

Digital Media Champion Brian Myers def Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve – Digital Media Championship

After the match, Bhupinder Gujjar tosses Myers back into the ring as he joins Decay in a 3-on-1 assault on the champ. Gujjar sends him a message with the Gargoyle Spear!

Gia Miller asks Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace if her recent tag team loss with Mia Yim is going to cause friction between them in their Knockouts World Title match at Emergence. Grace says that whether it’s a friend or a foe standing across from her in the ring, everyone is an obstacle that she must overcome.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander was involved in an incredible moment this past Sunday at Ric Flair’s Last Match as he fought alongside Diamond Dallas Page to thwart an attack from Brian Myers and Matt Cardona.

Gisele Shaw vs Masha Slamovich

Masha Slamovich looks to continue her absolute destruction of the Knockouts division as she finally gets her hands on Gisele Shaw! Slamovich delivers a flurry of forearm strikes in the opening moments of the match. Shaw shows signs of life as she hits an explosive running knee for two. Shaw misses a springboard crossbody, allowing Slamovich to capitalize with a bridged German suplex. Slamovich hits the Snowplow to score the victory, bringing her undefeated streak to 14-0!

Masha Slamovich def Gisele Shaw

Following the IMPACT Plus Moment of the Week which saw Mia Yim become Knockouts World Champion in a match involving Madison Rayne, Gail Kim makes a rematch between the two next week!

Jessicka looks to redeem herself after inadvertently costing Rosemary her match with Deonna Purrazzo earlier tonight. At Emergence, she vows that Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will defeat VXT to remain the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Can Joe Doering and Deaner get back in the good graces of Violent By Design leader, Eric Young? Their first mission is to take out the Motor City Machine Guns tonight! Doering immediately blindsides Shelley but the Guns fight back as Sabin takes out Deaner with a cutter. Doering attacks Shelley on the apron, allowing Deaner to gain control with a running clothesline. Shelley avoids a top rope headbutt from Deaner and makes the tag to Sabin. The pace quickens as Sabin hits Deaner with a step-up Enzuigiri. Sabin connects with an assisted spinning neckbreaker but Doering breaks the pin attempt, then takes out both of the Guns with a double clothesline. Sabin dives through the ropes, colliding with Doering on the floor. Sabin traps Deaner in a pinning predicament to score the victory!

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner)

After the match, Violent By Design assault the Motor City Machine Guns but KUSHIDA makes the save! Moments later, KUSHIDA is blindsided by Eric Young who spikes him with a vicious Piledriver.

On Friday, October 7th, IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, is coming to Albany, NY! Stay tuned for ticket information.

Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA lay out the challenge for a tag team match against Violent By Design at Emergence. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander tells Shelley to be careful because he needs him at 100% for their upcoming title showdown.

Moments later, Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards tells Josh Alexander that it’s time for him to open his eyes and see what’s really going on IMPACT Wrestling.

Raj Singh vs Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan looks to make an example out of Raj Singh as he seeks vengeance on Steve Maclin and Moose! Singh gains the early advantage with an Enzuigiri, followed by a running dropkick. Callihan quickly turns the tide as he spikes Singh with the Cactus Piledriver, then scores a rare submission victory with the Crossface Chicken Wing!

Sami Callihan def Raj Singh

After the match, Callihan calls out both Moose and Steve Maclin for a fight. Moose’s music hits but it’s Maclin who’s standing at the top of the ramp. Moose blindsides Callihan in the ring before Maclin hits him with a low blow moments later. Moose spears Callihan, followed by the KIA from Maclin. Moose leaves on his own as the question remains, are Moose and Maclin in an alliance?

Killer Kelly has arrived and the Knockouts division is about to change forever.

Don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Emergence, next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Killer Kelly makes her IMPACT in-ring debut, IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson battles Kenny King, Deaner goes one-on-one with KUSHIDA, Madison Rayne takes on Mia Yim and Mike Bailey defends the X-Division Title against Rocky Romero. Plus, Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley sign the contract for the IMPACT World Title match at Emergence and more!

The winner of Mike Bailey vs Rocky Romero next week will defend the X-Division Title against NJPW veteran Rocky Romero just 24 hours later at Emergence. Also announced for Emergence, Joe Doering and Deanner vs Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA, plus Sami Callihan finally gets his hands on Steve Maclin in singles action!

Bullet Club is hanging back tonight as Doc Gallows goes to war with PCO in a Derby City Street Fight up next.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs PCO – Derby City Street Fight

It’s a battle of the behemoths as Bullet Club and Honor No More collide ahead of their high-stakes showdown at Emergence! Derby City Street Fight means there are no disqualifications, no count outs and anything goes. PCO hits a steel chair shot to the skull. Gallows sends him soaring off the top, back-first into a plethora of chairs. PCO bounces back as he slams Gallows through a table on the floor. PCO delivers repeated trash can shots, then exposes the wooden boards underneath the canvas. Gallows hits him with a steel chain, followed by the Gas Mask on the wood. Gallows connects with a chokeslam that sends PCO crashing through the ring but somehow, someway, it’s not enough to keep him down. PCO loads a glove with thumbtacks, then drives it into Gallows’ chest for three!

PCO def IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows – Derby City Street Fight

It’s total carnage in the IMPACT Zone as PCO celebrates his victory. IMPACT! goes off the air.

Credit: ImpactWrestling.com