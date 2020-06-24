Impact Wrestling Results – June 23, 2020

They recap everything that happened last week.

Tasha Steelz (with Kiera Hogan) vs. Neveah (with Havok)

Steelz began talking trash at the onset of the match. Neveah had enough and drilled her with a forearm. They exchanged forearms and chops. Neveah nailed a snapmare and a clothesline, leading to Steelz rolling to the outside. Hogan checked on Neveah on the floor. Steelz returned to the ring, ducked a move and nailed a running knee to the chest. Steelz and Hogan have really perfecte their personalities together. They play off each other very well. Steel nailed a big knee to the back and worked over Neveah. Neaveah made a comeback but was nailed with a leaping pump kick to the chest for a two count. Steelz nailed several running uppercut forearms and scored another two count. Steelz missed a charge in the corner and was nailed with a knee strike and a clothesline. Steelz slammed her and nailed a dropkick. Steelz went for a cutter but was shoved into the ropes and snapped backwards with a German suplex for a two count. Steezl got on the apron, distracting Neveah. Steelz rolled her up and scored the pin.

Your winner, Tasha Steelz!

OK opener. The highlights really were Steelz and Hogan. Steelz has this great confidence to her and she and Hogan play off each other great. Neveah looked fine in the ring. Havok was not very involved.

They aired footage of Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace being interviewed by Dave LeGraca and Tommy Dreamer on SiriusXM’s Busted Open.

Backstage, Deonna Purrazzo said that Jordynne can face her when she’s willing to put the Knockouts title on the line. Alisha Edwards showed up and said normally she would welcome all the new Knockouts but instead she has some advice. Purrazzo says she knows all about Alisa’s family and doesn’t want to be part of her drama. Alisa says you can find out all about her in the ring tonight.

They aired the Slammiversary PPV promo, teasing a former World Champion will return at Slammiversary on 7/18.

Backstage, Johnny Swinger tried to convince Rich Swann to join forces with he and Chris Bey tonight in the six man tag tonight. Swann said he’s still injured, so he’s not getting in the ring. He said that Willie Mack is his boy and he’s not going to turn on Mack. He said wait until he tells Mack about this. Swinger said he can’t believe he’s going to stooge him off and said he’s not one of the boys. Swinger went off to find someone else to team with he and Bey.

Backstage, Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North were backstage. Ethan Page said he is frustrated to no one end seeing everyone throwing all this attention and money at Ken Shamrock because he rolled around on the mat with a guy named Roy Gracie in a jujitsu costume. Oh man, if they did Shamrock teaming with Gracie, that would be the most insanely cool thing ever! Ethan Page kept ranting and ranting. He said he kept getting angrier about this when Shamrock showed up behind him. He asked Page if what he did in his career was easy? He asked if he thought it was easy to for him to keep fighting on. Josh Alexander stepped between them and said if Ken wanted a fight, he was dressed and they could go. Shamrock said he wanted to have his arms and legs broken, “I’m your huckleberry.” He declared they would do it tonight.

TNA Champion Moose was backstage. Crazzy Steve showed up and mocked him not being a real champion. Moose says he now has a title shot next week and warned him he was going to the hospital. Steve laughed that next week, he can be the fake World Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards

Purrazzo tried to go for an armbar early but Edwards broke free and went for a clothesline. Deonna grabbed her in a an attempted choke but Edwards made it to the ropes. Deonna drilled her with forearms. She continued to control Edwards and worked on her arm and shoulder. She drilled a knee down across her shoulder and nailed a short arm clothesline for a two count.

Edwards fired back but was kicked as she rebounded off the ropes, nailed with a big kick, a neckbreaker and cinched into a submission.

Your winner, Deonna Purrazzo!

Jordynne Grace hit the ring, to her theme music, but Deonna powdered out and said their match would happen on her time. Grace told her to get in the ring now but Purrazzo backed up and left.

Backstage, Johnny Swinger offered Suicide a spot in their six man tag team match tonight. Swinger kept going on and on what a great idea it was but when he turned back to him, Suicide was gone. He said he knew he couldn’t trust those outlaw wrestlers. He said he had another plan. We will see.

After the commercial, Swinger was trying to woo Hernandez into being their six man tag team bout. Hernandez agreed if he could beat him in an arm wrestling match. Swinger quickly lost and his facials here were hilarious. Swinger was given a Rhino Microbrawler. He asked if there was a Swinger one. He then said, channeling George South, that he could sell this on his gimmick table. Swinger walked out and came across Taya. She was looking for Bravo. He thought she meant Dino Bravo. That was funny. He offered her a spot and said she could wrestle for the first time against men and make history. She blew him off.

Ken Shamrock vs. Josh Alexander

The North attacked Shamrock as he came to the ring and worked him over. Shamrock fought back but was overwhelmed. Alexander locked Shamrock in the anklelock as Page stomped him. They kept working him over. Several officials came out trying to stop it. The North finally walked off. Just an angle. Shamrock & Gracie vs. The North at Slammiversary please!

Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo) vs. Susie

Bravo ran out as Taya made her way down the ring. The implication was that he was off with Rosemary somewhere. As Susie came to the ring, Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne noted that they didn’t believer Kylie Rae realized Susie was also Su Yung. Taya began mocking her in the ring. She was a great antagonist here. Susie looked all concerned and worried and had some nice facial expressions and acting here. Taya shoved her down but was taken down with an armdrag and several side headlock clotheslines. Susie covered her for a two count. Susie missed a charge in the corner and was hit with a German suplex for a two count. Bravo choked Susie against the ropes as Taya distracted the referee. Taya nailed her with a boot. Taya followed up with a kick to the back and a boot to the head. She tied up Susie and locked in an modified STF. Taya continued to control Susie until being drilled with an elbow as she charged into the corner. She tried again but is caught with a kick and then a headscissors takedown into the buckles. Susie nailed a series of forearms but was caught with a leaping clothesline. Taya missed a charge in the corner. Susie avoided the palm strike and nailed a Thesz Press. She peppered Taya with right hands and used a Jackknife pinfall attempt for a two count. Susie nailed a running forearm. Taya avoided a charge and went for a takedown. Susie rolled through and went for a kick but was taken down and nailed with a Curb Stomp. Taya covered her for a close two count. Taya went for the Road to Valhalla but Susie rolled through. Taya caught her with a knee to the face and nailed Road to Valhalla this time for the pin.

Your winner, Taya!

Very good match anchored by how well Taya and Susie each play their personalities.

After the match, Taya was menacing Susie and mocking her. Kylie Rae hit the ring to makes the save, superkicking Taya out of the ring.

Backstage, Jimmy Jacobs attempted to interview Madman Fulton. He knocked on his locker room door and tried to get word about his relationship with Ace Austin. Austin emerged and said Jacobs had to go through him. He said that Fulton didn’t have the best luck in OVE but clearly wasn’t the weak link there. He said that isn’t important. What is will be Austin becoming the youngest Impact Champion of all time.

Backstage, Chris Bey was waiting for Johnny Swinger. Swinger arrived and said he had his original pick, someone who’s been all over the world. He was Rohit Raju, who said he was here as part of a deal where Swinger was selling him a used car. He said he wasn’t happy about this but needed this. Bey wasn’t happy either and walked off. Swinger said he had heat with Bey and asked if he owed him trans or something.

The Deaners & X-Division Champion Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju & Swinger & Chris Bey

Swinger was pinballed and punched by all the babyfaces. His partners hit the ring and were all clotheslined over the top to the floor as they went to commercial…

When they returned, Cody Deaner was trying to fight out of Team Bey’s corner. Raju worked him over and scored a two count, then tagged out to Bey, who nailed a back suplex. Deaner is worked over until Cousin Jack tagged in and worked over Raju, then Bey. Raju is shoved to the floor. Mack tags in but is shoved off the top by Raju, who is then kicked off the apron by Jake. Everyone goes into a series of big moves. Raju nailed a Flatliner as Madison Rayne correctly wondered if the referee was ever going to do anything. Bey nailed a Code Red and covered Mack for a two count. Mack nailed a stunner on Raju. Bey came off the ropes with a springboard DDT and pinned Mack.

Your winners, Rohit Raju & Chris Bey & Johnny Swinger!

Short but sweet. Raju finally gets a win!

This should set up Mack vs. Bey at Slammiversary.

Reno Scum were giving D’Lo Brown a hard time backstage when Fallah Bah and TJP showed up, pissed that they alleged they attacked Trey. They challenged them to a match. They will face off next week.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne ran down the lineup for next week.

They officially announced Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary.

Eddie Edwards vs. Madman Fulton (with Ace Austin)

Fulton’s strength vs. Edwards’ finesse and brawling early. Fulton went for a big slam but Edwards slipped behind him, only to eat an elbow. Fulton smashed him into the buckles, running him across the ring. Edwards battled back and went for a belly to belly suplex but it was blocked and Fulton sent him flying overhead with one of his own. Edwards was sent into the ropes but fought back and clotheslined Fulton over the top to the floor. Edwards went for a dive but Fulton was back on his feet daring him to come on and try. Stalemate as they went to commercial…

When they returned, Edwards was back on the defensive, being beaten down and choked against the ropes. Edwards fired back but was sent into the corner, flying upside down and crashing to the floor. Fulton followed to the floor and smashed him into the apron face first. Fulton catapulted him under the bottom rope and stalked him, getting back into the ring. He continued to ravage Edwards and smashed him backwards into the buckles. Edwards was worked over but fired back. He sidestepped Fulton, leading to Madman going to the floor. Edwards hit a big dive, driving him into the guard rail. Edwards was recovering on the floor when Fulton rose behind him like Jason Voorhees and tossed Eddie back in the ring. Eddie kept firing away with chops but Fulton kept advancing. He nailed the Blue Thunder Bomb but Fulton kicked up at the two count. Edwards went for a Tiger Driver but Fulton backdropped him over. Fulton used a spinning sideslam for another two count. They battled back and forth with big shots. Eddie finally nailed the Tiger Driver but Fulton kicked up at two. Fulton finally took out Edwards and pinned him.

Your winner, Madman Fulton!

A hard fought, gritty bout.

The announcers wondered if all the challengers for the Impact title at Slammiversary would be wiped out by Ace Austin’s new monster.

After the show “ended”, there was a stinger with D’Lo Brown talking to someone about getting the “band” back together. When he walked off, there was an Aces & Eights vest on his chair. So, they teased Ken Anderson or Bully Ray returning….

Given the last minute nature of having to edit out all the #CancelCulture stuff and re-voice the show, Impact should be really happy with how well the final product came off here.

