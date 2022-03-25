Impact Wrestling Results – March 24, 2022

First Match: Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Enter The X-Division Championship Match At IMPACT Rebellion

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack outpowers Bailey and Kid. Double Toe Kick. Kid slaps Mack in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Kid sends Mack into the ropes. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Hurricanrana Exchange. Mack dropkicks Bailey to the floor. Mack lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mack with a Leg Drop for a two count. Mack with a Palm Strike. Chop Exchange. Mack with a straight right hand. Bailey fights out of the fireman’s carry position from Mack. Bailey ducks a clothesline. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with The Mid-Kick to Kid. Bailey with a running forearm smash. Bailey with The Orihara MoonSault. Mack blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Mack knocks Bailey off the ring apron. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid with The SpringBoard Tornillo.

Kid rolls Bailey back into the ring. Kid with two palm strikes. Bailey answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid drills Bailey with The Avalanche BrainBuster. Kid with The Frog Splash for a two count. Kid sends Bailey to the corner. Mack responds with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Bailey kicks Mack in the face. Bailey goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Mack counters with The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kid with forearm shivers. Kid slaps Mack in the face. Kid sends Mack to the corner. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Mack counters with The Razor’s Edge for a two count. Bailey drops Mack with The Roundhouse Kick. Rollup Exchange. Mack with a running forearm smash. Kid side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Mack sends Kid crashing to the outside. Bailey delivers The Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Shooting Star Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Pinfall

– Raj Singh & Mahabali Shera Vignette.

– Bullet Club wants a rematch with The Motor City Machine Guns.

-Johnny Swinger crashed the latest edition of All About Me starring Tenille Dashwood.

Second Match: Steve Maclin vs. HEATH w/Rhino

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Maclin sends Heath into the ropes. Maclin decks Heath with a back elbow smash. Maclin unloads two knife edge chops. Maclin whips Heath across the ring. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Heath grabs a side headlock. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Heath with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Heath ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Heath with a Standard Atomic Drop that sends Maclin to the outside. Heath is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Heath slams Maclin’s head on the ring apron. Maclin delivers a thumb to the eye. Maclin rolls Heath back into the ring. Maclin tips over the steel ring steps and pretends that he got attacked by Rhino. The referee has ejected Rhino from the ringside area. Heath is livid.

Heath ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Heath with a chop/haymaker combination. Heath sends Maclin face first into the ringside barricade. Heath tees off on Maclin. Heath rolls Maclin back into the ring. Heath with another round of haymakers. Maclin drops Heath with The Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin whips Heath across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin stomps on Heath’s chest. Maclin with a Knee Drop. Maclin gets Heath tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin goes for a Diving HeadButt, but Heath puts his feet up in the air. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Heath with three haymakers. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath drops Maclin with The Big Boot. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath kicks Maclin in the gut. Heath hits The DDT for a two count. Maclin denies The Wake Up Call. Maclin uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhino plants Maclin with The GORE.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Third Match: Violent By Design (c) vs The Good Brothers w/The Bullet Club In A Lumberjack Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Joe Doering and DOC Gallows will start things off. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Young attacks Gallows from behind. VBD gangs up on Gallows. That leads us to a pier six brawl in the ring. Good Brothers clotheslines VBD over the top rope. The Lumberjacks rolls VBD back in the ring. Anderson uppercuts Young. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson uppercuts Young. Anderson sends Young to the ring apron. Young with a shoulder block. Young slides under Anderson. Anderson clotheslines Young. Anderson whips Young across the ring. Anderson with The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson punches Young. Young reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Doering kicks Anderson in the back. Anderson with a forearm smash. Young drops Anderson with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Young uses the middle rope as a weapon. Young tags in Doering. Double Running Boot. Doering jams his elbow against the back of Anderson’s neck. Doering bodyslams Anderson. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop for a two count.

Doering punches Anderson in the back. Doering applies the cravate. Anderson with elbows into the midsection of Doering. Anderson decks Doering with a JawBreaker. Gallows and Young are tagged in. Gallows with a clothesline/uppercut combination. Gallows sends Young to the corner. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Gallows with a leaping shoulder tackle. Gallows follows that with The Gallows Pole for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Young tags in Doering. Doering with a gut punch. Doering rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. Young tags himself in. Doering Powerslams Anderson. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Gallows nails Doering with The Pump Kick. Gallows kicks Youg in the gut. Good Brothers hits The Magic Killer. The referee was distracted by Deaner. Doering clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Doering with a Flying Lariat off the apron. Mike Bennett delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Matt Taven connects with The Climax. Young hooks the inside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards w/Honor No More vs. Rocky Romero

Edwards refuses to shake Romero’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Romero into the turnbuckles The referee calls for a clean break. Edwards shoves Romero. Romero kicks the left hamstring of Edwards. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Edwards whips Romero across the ring. Romero runs into Edwards. Shoulder Block Exchange. Chop Exchange. Romero with the greco roman eye poke. Romero with two hamstring kicks. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana off the steel ring steps. Romero has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Romero repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Romero sends Edwards to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Edwards with an Inside Out Lariat. Edwards is choking Romero with his boot. Romero continues to kicks the left hamstring of Edwards. Edwards with a forearm smash. Romero with a judo style takedown. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Edwards wisely exits the ring. Romero goes for The Suicide Dive, but Edwards catches him in mid-air. Edwards drives Romero back first into the ring apron. Edwards dumps Romero face first on the apron. Edwards throws Romero into the steel ring steps. Edwards with a blistering chop.

Edwards rolls Romero back into the ring. Romero decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Romero hits The Tornado DDT. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Romero kicks Edwards in the gut. Romero drops Edwards with The Arm-Breaker. Romero gets Edwards tied up in the ropes. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Edwards denies The Slice Bread #2. Romero kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Edwards connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards with a Jumping Knee Strike. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards with The Tiger Driver. Romero responds with The Headscissors Takeover. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Edwards rolls Romero over to pickup the victory. After the match, Edwards tees off on Romero. Jonathan Gresham storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James In A Street Fight For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Mickie throws a trash can lid at Steelz before the bell rings. Hockey Fight. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steelz regroups on the outside. Mickie attacks Steelz with the trash can lid. Mickie rams Steelz face against the ring apron. Mickie with a straight right hand. Mickie launches Steelz up the ramp way. Mickie grabs a golf club. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Mickie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Mickie puts Steelz inside the garbage can, Mickie rolls the trash can down to the ramp way. Savannah Evans attacks Mickie from behind. Steelz has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steelz tees off on Mickie. Steelz wraps a steel chain around Mickie’s neck. Mickie returns the favor.

Mickie sends Steelz face first into the wedged chair. Steelz with a reverse hammer throw into the middle turnbuckle pad. Mickie and Steelz swung chairs at each other. Evans blocks a boot from Mickie. Evans brings Mickie to the apron. Mickie denies The Chokeslam. Mickie PowerBombs Evans into the table on the floor. Steelz nails Mickie with a throat thrust. Mickie attacks Steelz with the trash can. Mickie rolls Steelz back into the ring. Mickie repeatedly attacks Evans with the trash can. Steelz drops Mickie with The Cutter for a two count. Caution Sigh Shot Exchange. Mickie whips Steelz across the ring. Mickie hits The Flapjack on the chair. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count.

Mickie tells Steelz to get up. Steelz with a thumb to the eye. Mickie denies The Crucifix Bomb. Mickie kicks Steelz in the gut. Mick DDT for a two count. Evans pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee admonishes Evans. Evans drives Mickie back first into the steel ring post. Evans rolls Mickie back into the ring. Evans is raining down haymakers. Evans starts choking Mickie with the chair. Chelsea Green storms into the ring with a steel chair of her own. Green decides to sit on the chair and turn her back on Mickie. Evans kicks Micke in the back of the head. Steelz with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Steelz plants Mickie with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Green talks smack to Mickie. Slap Fest in Philly. Mickie tees off on Green. Green bails out to the floor. Matt Cardona drops Mickie with The Radio Silence to close the show.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Credit and Transcription by Josh Lopez