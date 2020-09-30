Impact Wrestling Results – September 29, 2020

Welcome to this week’s Impact on AXS report, leading directly into this Saturday’s Victory Road event on Impact+!

We open with a look at what happened last week:

Taya & Rosemary vs. Neveah & Jessika Havok

Neveah and Taya started out with Neveah showcasing her strength. Taya cut her off with a kick and nice armdrag takedown. Rosemary and Havok tagged in and went right at each other with some vicious exchanges. Rosemary kicked her but Havok returned fire and sent her into the corner, where she nailed an Avalanche.

Rosemary gained control and brought Havok into their corner. They double-teamed Havok, setting up a nice dropkick from Taya for a two count. Taya tried to whip Havok into the ropes but Havok was too powerful and reversed, then caught her with a big over the knee backbreaker variation. Havkok and Neveah double-teamed Taya in their corner. Taya tried to fight back and finally sent Havok into the corner, nailing a big back elbow.

Taya had the chance to tag but instead went for a charge in the corner, missing and was right back to getting double-teamed in the corner. Taya showed some great fire fighting back and finally crawled to make the hot tag. Rosemary worked over Neveah with an exploder and took the fight to Havok with a big splash. Rosemary nailed an elbow and locked Havok in the upside down armbar on the ropes. Rosemary ascended to the heavens and dove down with a flying bodypress but bounced off. Taya tagged in and they nailed a double spear. Neveah was able to tag in and attacked Rosemary as she and Taya celebrated.

Taya and Neveah faced off. Taya gained control and nailed the Road to Valhalla for the pin.

Your winners, Taya and Rosemary!

A very good back and forth tag match. I think this was the strongest and most comfortable Neveah has seemed in the ring since coming to Impact. Good work across the board from everyone here.

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan hit the ring and attacked Taya. Rosemary dove in to defend her. Havok and Neveah helped clear the ring. There’s a lot left to be settled with these teams.

Backstage, Anderson and Gallows are telling stories about their adventures in Japan. This is pretty much an on camera version of who they are in the locker room. The Motor City Machine Guns showed up and were offended they were getting paid to hang around and do nothing. They said if the Good Brothers wrestled as well as they tell stories, maybe they’d be the champions. They walked away.

Bound for Glory PPV promo.

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee. She declared she would break Kylie Rae’s arm at Bound for Glory. She was informed she would be defending this Saturday against Susie and she was not happy, storming off.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne discussed the top matches for Victory Road on Impact+.

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenilla Dashwood with Kaleb with a K.

Kaleb has slipped into this role so well, it’s ridiculous. He’s always been a hell of a talent in the ring and I am really happy that he’s been able to slide into a different role that allows him to present a different dimension.

They went right at each other. Grace tackled and slammed Dashwood, scoring a near fall.

Grace continued to work over Dashwood, kicking away at her in the corner. Dashwood returned fire and regained control as they went to commercial…

When they returned, Grace was being beaten in the corner as Kaleb antagonized her. Dashwood nailed a catapult, snapping Grace’s throat under the ropes and held her for Kaleb to take photos. Dashwood scored several two counts, but had her whip reversed. Grace charged in the corner but missed. Dashwood took her down. Grace turned it into a pinning combination but was caught with a big boot. Dashwood has looked stronger in the ring this week and you can tell they’ve found their chemistry more in this bout.

Dashwood fired away with chops on Grace. They battled back and forth until Grace scored a two count with a big clothesline. Grace maintained control with some big shots in the corner. The story has been Grace keeps going for the GraceDriver but Tenille has avoided it. Dashwood avoided a charge and Grace was tied to the tree of woe. Dashwood nailed her splash in the corner for another two count. Grace finally regained control and was going for her finisher but Kaleb distracted her. Grace finally snatched her in a rear naked choke and Dashwood tapped.

Your winner, Jordynne Grace!

A really damn good match.

Backstage, Moose was looking for EC3 and entered his locker room. He nailed someone with a black hoodie on but it wasn’t EC3. Moose tried to apologize but the guy said he was going to HR. OOPS! EC3 was projected on the wall and said next week, he was going to give the TNA title the funeral it deserved. He said he was going to pay tribute to nostalgia and burn it down. He invited Moose to come pay his respects or he’ll regret it the rest of his life. Moose wasn’t happy.

They aired a promo for Victory Road this Saturday. They said there will be nine bouts total.

They aired a video feature on Rich Swann working out to return to the ring at Bound for Glory. He said this comeback is harder than the one he endured to return to the ring at Slammiversary. He has the chance to prove everyone who’s doubted him wrong. They showed some of the legitimate scars from his surgery. The doctor (played by Ross Forman) told him he looks amazing and he’s good to go.

The Impact+ Flashback was Madison Rayne vs. Gail Kim from Victory Road 2012. I really miss Mike Tenay’s commentary.

Backstage, Heath met up with Rhino. They were excited about how well his infomercial last week was received. He said he’s heard Impact management wants to talk about it. He said he maxed out his cards but the cash they swiped will allow them to pay for it. He showed off the cash, but Hernandez and Reno Scum attacked them and left them laying, taking back the money. This is like when Han Solo stole back the Millennium Falcon.

Backstage, Rhino asked Scott D’Amore to give them a match to settle this. He said Heath doesn’t work here. Rhino said there’s something you have to do. Scott said he doesn’t have time to do paperwork but at this Saturday’s Victory Road, if Heath will sign a waiver, Heath can team with Rhino against Reno Scum in an unsanctioned match. Rhino was all excited.

The Rascalz vs. The Good Brothers

Dez and Karl Anderson kicked things off.

Dez and Wentz quickly double-teamed Anderson but Wentz was backed into the Good Brothers’ corner. Gallows tagged in and battered Wentz with a series of punches. Wentz was worked over in the Good Brothers’ corner until Dez was able to tag in. The Rascalz worked over Anderson with a nice flurry of combination moves. Anderson drilled Dez with a boot as he charged into the corner and tagged in Gallows, who turned Dez inside out with a big lariat. Gallows followed up with a big suplex and then prevented a wiped out Dez from tagging out.

Anderson tagged in and stomped the hell out of Dez in the Brothers’ corner. Dez tried to fight from underneath but was cut off and cinched into a side chinlock. Gallows and Anderson kept tagging in and out, working over Dez. Gallows beat Dez with a series of elbows. Dez fought back, trying to find a window to make a tag out. Dez finally shocked Gallows with a bulldog and made the hot tag to Wentz. Anderson met Wentz center ring and they battled. Went scored with a series of strikes and drilled him with a kick to the chest. The Rascalz double teamed Anderson. Dez attempted to dive at Gallows but was caught and tossed into Wentz on the floor.

Dez was tossed back into the ring and hit with a spinebuster. Gallows and Anderson nailed the Magic Killer and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Good Brothers!

A good tag bout.

The Brothers took the ring mic and called out the Motor City Machine Guns. They said that since they’ve set the world on fire at Slammiversary, they haven’t said why they came to Impact. They came for a lot of money and the Machine Guns are officially their first target. Gallows said there is a target on their back. They are going to put a bullet hole right through that target at Bound for Glory. So, we’ve got another bout set for the PPV.

Tommy Dreamer and Brian Myers encountered each other in the hall. Myers said he told Dreamer what would happen and tried to throw a punch. Dreamer blocked it and grabbed him by the throat. Myers screamed at him to be professional and Dreamer let him go and said he’d see him at Victory Road.

Jordynne Grace encountered Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K. He challenged her to face Dashwood at Victory Road. Grace agreed and walked off. Dashwood, holding her throat, was upset that Kaleb didn’t “fix it” as she didn’t want another match. Kaleb is taking her to urgent care.

Winner Becomes Best Man: Fallah Bah vs. Johnny Swinger

The WrestleHouse cast are around the ring. As you might imagine, some silliness here. Swinger nailed Bah with Crazzy Steve’s monkey and scored the pin.

Your winner, Johnny Swinger!

John E. Bravo took the mic and said what happened and told the referee Brandon Tolle they were going to have a problem if they didn’t restart because he was ruining his marriage. Tolle restarted.

Bah nailed an Avalanche and a Banzai Drop on Swinger and scored the pin.

Your winner, Fallah Bah!

The wedding party celebrated as Swinger rolled out, crushed.

X-Division Champion Rohit Raju was interviewed by Gia Miller. He said this Saturday at Victory Road, he will debut the Defeat Rohit Challenge. TJP showed up and said he would accept the challenge. Rahu said it’s for people he hasn’t beaten before and walked off.

John E. Bravo was approached by Swinger mad he’s not the best man. Bravo said he doesn’t care who his best man but he restarted the match because it was bad officiating. Brandon Tolle was right there and offended but Bravo didn’t care. The idea is that Bravo has found his courage and his voice.

Eddie Edwards came to the ring and accused Eric Young of attacking him at the end of last week’s show. He demanded Eric come out but instead Sami Callihan showed up. Edwards said he should have known it was him and offered for him to come to the ring and get his ass kicked. Sami said he’s a good guy and it wasn’t him. Edwards accused him of lying. Callihan said he didn’t do it. Edwards said he’s getting his ass kicked. Callihan said he didn’t do it but will show Eddie who did. The lights went off and when they returned, Ken Shamrock was in the ring and kicked Edwards in the head, KOing him. Shamrock looked RIDICULOUSLY jacked. He told Edwards to get out of his way and kept beating him. He locked Edwards in an anklelock, trying to break the ankle.

Backstage, Impact Champion Eric Young watched everything, loving it. He said that he hurt Eddie and now Shamrock hurt him. He said he would respect if Eddie didn’t show up, but he knows he’s stupid enough to still show. He said he gave Rich Swann a choice and he’s trying to do things the hard way. He won’t be held responsible because he’s the champion and his conscience is clear. Another great promo from Young.

Backstage, Susie was staring in a mirror. Kylie Rae showed up. Susie asked her if she would be mad if Susie won the title. Kylie said she’d love to wrestle her best friend at Bound for Glory. She gifted Susie kickpads for her match and told her that her time has come. Susie said, “Her time has come”, obviously referencing a potential Su Yung return.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne ran down the lineup for Victory Road:

This Saturday’s Victory Road will feature:

*Impact Champion Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards.

*Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie.

*X-Division Champion Rohit Raju will debut the defeat Rohit Challenge.

*Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers.

*Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace.

*Heath & Rhino vs. Reno Scum – Unsanctioned Match.

Madman Fulton & Ace Austin vs. The North

Fulton fought off the North and finally manhandled them, at which point Austin wanted to tag in. The North regained control on Austin and the former Tag Team Champions double-teamed him. Page locked on a chinlock and controlled Ace on the mat. Page, who has gotten into tremendous shape, tagged in but was nailed with a big spinning kick. Austin nailed a neckbreaker but Josh Alexander broke it up. Alexander’s mouth was busted up during this exchange.

Fulton laid out Alexander. Austin climbed atop Fulton’s shoulders and dove off with a splash. Everyone battled. The North flipped Ace into Fulton. They nailed a double clothesline over the top on Fulton but he landed on his feet and went to return to the ring. Page tossed Alexander into him, knocking Fulton to the floor.

The North nailed a flurry of offense maneuvers and scored the pin on Austin.

Your winners, The North!

A hard-hitting, good main event.

The Good Brothers came out and faced off with the North to make it clear they were coming for the belts. Everyone started brawling. The Motor City Machine Guns joined the fray and everyone fought as they went off the air.

NEXT WEEK:

*Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

*Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya.

*EC3’s funeral for the TNA title belt.

Credit: PWInsider.com