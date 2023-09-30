IMPACT Wrestling Viewership And Rating Report For 9/28/2023

Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV drew a total average of 126,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.02 in the key 18-49 demo.

This number is up from the September 21st 1000th episode special of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, with the show drawing a total average of 106,000 viewers and a rating of 0.01 in the key 18-49 demo.

The show saw the announcement of KENTA challenging Chris Sabin for his IMPACT X-Division Championship and Mickie James challenging Trinity for her IMOACT Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory.