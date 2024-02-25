Indi Hartwell On Performing For The First Time Ever In Australia As A WWE Superstar

WWE held their 2024 Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event on Saturday from the Optus Arena in Perth, Western Australia and it featured a loaded card from top to bottom including Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defending their titles against Candice LeRae and Australia’s own Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell and LeRae came up short in their attempt to capture women’s tag team gold, but the duo would take part in an interview with Byron Saxton shortly after the show to talk about a number of topics including how it felt like to wrestle in her home country.

Hartwell said, “Well, Byron, it was my first time performing in Australia as a WWE superstar, so the only word I can use to describe it is surreal.” “I had my parents, my family there.”

“My real parents, not my mom over here. But obviously, we lost, and we’re not too happy about that. But we don’t take no for an answer. And our sights are still set on the tag team titles. We’re former tag team champions.”

You can check out Hartwell’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)