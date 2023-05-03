Indi Hartwell Reacts To NXT Exit, NXT Stars Comment On Moving To WWE Main Roster, Cora Jade

– Indi Hartwell had her WWE NXT swan song on Tuesday night. As noted, Hartwell appeared in the main event segment on this week’s NXT on USA show, announcing that she has vacated her NXT Women’s Championship and that a tournament will kick off next week and culminate at NXT Battleground 2023 when the new champion is crowned. After her final appearance in NXT, Hartwell took to Twitter and shared a photo of herself being carried away by Dexter Lumis. She included the caption, “And, scene!” She also posted one that simply read, “THANK YOU AND BUH BYE!” Check out the posts below.

THANK YOU AND BUH BYE 👍 — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) May 3, 2023

– Also surfacing on social media after this week’s NXT on USA show was “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT.” Cora Jade took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and commented on the NXT Women’s Championship being vacated and the announced tournament designed to crown the new champion. “None of you want this more than me,” Jade wrote. “I’ll die before you prove me wrong. New champ May 28th #WWENXT.” Check out the post below.

None of you want this more than me. I’ll die before you prove me wrong. New champ May 28th #WWENXT https://t.co/kOpPt09Rpw — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 3, 2023

– Finally, former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter took to social media after this week’s NXT on USA show to comment on their departure from the brand as well. Chance wrote, “See you soon, Monday Night Raw” in one tweet, while Kayden Carter simply wrote, “Monday Night Raw” with a pair of emojis. Check out the tweets below.